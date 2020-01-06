Woman said to suffer head injury in bike crash at Helen Putnam park

A woman who crashed her bike on a downhill slope at Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma suffered a moderate head injury and was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment, emergency personnel said late Saturday.

The woman’s name was not available, so there was no way to check her status, though initial reports indicated she was conscious and talking in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

“She was answering all the right questions, and I heard that she was doing pretty well on her way to the hospital,” Wilmar Fire Battalion Chief Mike Mickelson said Saturday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. when the woman, who did not appear to be wearing a helmet, passed a couple hiking in the busy park and suddenly crashed while headed downhill on the main path leading out of the park, Mickelson said.

Emergency responders from Wilmar, Petaluma and Cal Fire departments responded, as well as county parks and Henry 1, the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter, which was used to transport her because of the difficulty of getting a ground ambulance to the location, Mickelson said.

The woman, who was in her late 40s, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, officials said.