Petaluma Jewish community concerned by recent attacks

At this time last year, the double doors that open to the B’nai Israel Community Center and Gan Israel Preschool on Western Avenue were as they’ve always been for more than 95 years — open, unlocked.

Following a torrent of violent anti- Semitic attacks across the country, the sanctuary for the North Bay’s oldest Jewish community has bolstered its security, installed a key pad and locked its front doors.

“We started 2019 with our front door unlocked, and now our door is locked,” Rabbi Ted Feldman said. “It in some ways symbolizes the events of the year and what it’s come to. The fact that we have to do it is a sad commentary on where we are.”

Anti-Semitic attacks in the country have seen a marked rise over the past few years, dominating news headlines and affecting day-to-day operations of Jewish synagogues and centers in large cities and small towns alike.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded the third-highest number of attacks in 2018 since they began tracking the numbers four decades ago. This includes the deadliest in American history at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh October 2018, where 11 worshipers were killed.

Although its report is not yet finalized for 2019, The Anti-Defamation League in October said preliminary data indicates it will be yet another year of historically-high numbers of anti-Semitic attacks. December alone saw three killed in an attack at a kosher market in Jersey City, and five people stabbed at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

“I think the Jewish community here and everywhere is very concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism and the number of incidences that have been happening, that it’s been increasing over the last few years,” Feldman said. He said his congregation includes between 115 and 120 Petaluma households, and estimates there are about 700 homes in the city with at least one member of the Jewish community.

A few blocks away, Rabbi Dovid Bush has taken his own measures to beef up security at the Chabad Jewish Center on Keller Street. Like Feldman, he did not discuss specifics in order to ensure the new measures are effective.

“Overall, everyone has their eye on security,” Bush said. “Everyone is thinking about and discussing how we can improve it.”

Both leaders said they haven’t heard of or personally experienced any physical anti-Semitic attacks or harassment in Petaluma. Between 2018 and 2019, The Anti-Defamation League recorded one incident of anti-Semitic robo-calls and one incident of vandalism in city limits. Hate crimes include name-calling, insults, distributing material with hateful messages in public spaces and displaying symbols of hate on property.

Feldman recalled a swastika painted on a sidewalk downtown in 2005 shortly after moving to Petaluma, along with several instances of harassment and vandalism on the Center itself.

“We have had swastikas on the front of our buildings, and stuff thrown into our windows, and that was even before all this stuff recently started happening,” Feldman said. “While we’re safe and we’re a wonderful community, there’s still those possibilities.”

An upcoming report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, shows that anti-Semitic hate crimes in the nation’s three largest cities New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are at an 18-year peak. The report, which analyses law enforcement data, found that Jews in the three cities are targeted at the highest rates since 2001.