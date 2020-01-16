Police log Jan. 8 to Jan. 14

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

5:34 p.m.: Jorge G, Guiterrez, 36, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for domestic violence assualt by strangulation and assult with injury, both felonies.

Thursday, Jan. 9

12:29 a.m.: Israel N. Chideya, 65, of Petaluma, was arrested on E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license, and for violation of DUI-related probation, all misdemeanors.

11:36 p.m.: Orlando Rodriguez, Jr., 42, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Lakeville Street for felony violation of probation and for giving false identification to a police officer, a misdemeanor.

Friday, Jan. 10

7:53 p.m.: Ezekiel G. Mwangi, 22, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Old Redwood Highway for violation of probation and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Saturday, Jan. 11

12:55 a.m.: Emmet R. Balzer, 46, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on Payran Street for driving under the influnece of alcohol.

1:01 a.m.: Coy D. Thomas, 29, of Sebastopol, was arrested at Copeland Street and Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:49: Kevin J. Vigneault, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested on Kentucky Street for public intoxication.

8:15 p.m.: Michael A. Alverez, 27, of Antioch, was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for giving false identification to police officers and two misdemeanor warrants.

8:15 p.m.: Julianna C. Gurrola-Nuno, 25, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for petty theft from a building, posession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, obstruction/resisting a police officer, and two warrants, all misdemeanors.

8:15 p.m.: Jessie L. Orr, 39, of Hidden Valley Lake, was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for burglary/shoplifting, posession of narcotics and associated paraphernalia, and posession of burglary tools (all misdemeanors) and felony violation of post-release requirements.

Sunday, Jan. 12

12:11 p.m.: Alexandra R. Molinari, 21, of Petaluma, was arrested on Professional Drive for posession of controlled sunbstances and associated paraphernalia.

Monday, Jan. 13

3:37 p.m.: Kelsey C, Noble, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested at Cornoa Road and N. McDowell Boulevard for felony violation of probation.

6:09 p.m.: A 17-year-old female juvenile was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor battery.

10:17 p.m.: Porfillio M. Flores, 24, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard for felony violation of probation.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

12:18 a.m.: David M. Summers, 29, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Payran St. for felony violation of parole, posession of narcotics and aassociated paraphernalia.

3:38 a.m.: James A. Anderson, 46, of Petaluma, was arrested on Magnolia Avenue for felony domestic violence assault aand misdemeanor violation of probation.





