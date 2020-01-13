Pair food with games at these Sonoma County restaurants

The shrieks and laughter could be heard all the way into the parking lot at Bear Republic Brewing Company in Rohnert Park. And as customers made their way through the busy restaurant to the patio, they discovered the source: four men playing cornhole.

Sure, the men were imbibing the various ales and lagers that the Bear brews on-site. Still, the big, sturdy guys were squealing. It would seem it takes a lot to get a grown man to squawk in happiness, but these days, maybe not so much. As more restaurants around Sonoma County add games to their menus, customers of all kinds are cutting loose.

“I think (the trend) all started with the Sonoma breweries,” said Bear Republic General Manager Marcin Furmankiewicz, reflecting on how games like darts and pool have long been popular in drinking establishments in Sonoma County and elsewhere. “We wanted our guests to come together and have fun while enjoying great ales and great food.”

At the 12,000-square foot Bear Republic, which opened in September 2017, games are indeed a big deal on its lakeside patio, beer garden, outdoor kitchen and bandstand space. A fenced area near the parking lot is set with grown-up amusements like giant Jenga, jumbo Connect Four boards standing four feet tall and seasonal diversions that might include foosball and shuffleboard. During good weather, some 40% of customers play games while dining, Furmankiewicz noted, often joining other groups for impromptu communal fun.

Inside, in the pub that nestles next to giant beer brewing tanks, shelves are lined with well-worn board games like Chutes and Ladders, Clue and Bawkugan Brawl, plus a B3 Blitz portable bean bag and pong ball toss game. It’s common to see families hunkered over Candyland while noshing on best-selling dishes such as Racer 5 IPA marinated chicken wings, jalapeno burgers and Fontina-Gruyere-béchamel mac ‘n’ cheese.

Disconnect from phones

The trend, according to local restaurateurs, comes as friends and family seek to disconnect from phone-driven distraction and frenetic lives.

Visitors to the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza that reopened last July on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa, for example, can chill in the new game room that anchors the 4,400-square foot restaurant. The games were installed to make the place more of a neighborhood hangout than a grab-and-go joint, owner Sonu Chandi said.

Few restaurants can match the adventures to be had at Epicenter in Santa Rosa. Opened in December 2016, the 130,000-square foot sports and entertainment palace thrills customers with high-tech marvels like a new Halo Fireteam Raven sci-fi shooting arcade, an Omni Virtual Reality System, laser tag and the XD Dark Ride 3D surround screen game complete with full motion seats, synchronized wind gusts and immersive surround sound.

Made from scratch

That’s all set around a notable restaurant, Victory House, overseen by chef Charles Roseneau. In between dining on made-from-scratch fare like poke wontons, short rib and brie sliders and shrimp goat cheese cobb salad, guests can play Esports at the new Game on Garage Xbox center or be a “spy” as they navigate a course while avoiding webs of Laser Frenzy beams. Small children, too, can explore a toddler interactive learning area and the two-story Mega Play Structure with tubes, slides, soft climbing sections and an air-powered foam ball shooter arena.