‘Wonder dog’ found wandering and bloodied in a Mendocino County forest, recovering from gunshot wounds

No one really knows what Thunder the German shepherd is thinking at any given moment.

But it’s hard to resist the temptation to read in his eyes the depth of pain, betrayal and sorrow he might be feeling as a result of his experience in recent weeks, as legions of well-wishers following his story online over the past month already have done.

Shot and badly injured, then left to wander in the forest on the Mendocino Coast, the emaciated 7-year-old dog appeared near his end when a Fort Bragg woman managed to win his trust and deliver him from the wilds last month.

Now recovering, he still has a long road ahead and remains in need of the perfect, permanent home.

But his playful side has emerged already, and his mere survival has moved the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people from around the globe.

When Thunder first appeared in the woods near Caspar — limping, bloodied and oozing so much pus from infected wounds that he carried a stench — it wasn’t obvious he would live.

“I thought he was going to die right then and there,” said Davina Liberty, who came to Thunder’s aid that day and is now fostering him in her home outside Fort Bragg.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says Thunder had been shot — by one of his former owners, detectives believe — in an ill-conceived plan to euthanize their aging pet, Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

But Thunder was injured and ran off, still wearing a plastic medical cone his owners would later tell Humane Society staffers they used to keep him from chewing on himself, Executive Director Chuck Tourtillot said.

That was likely on or about Dec. 12, Van Patten said. The location in which the shooting occurred has not been revealed.

But for several days thereafter, the dog roamed on its own, finding his way around Jackson State Demonstration Forest, a nearly 49,000-acre mixed redwood forest extending east from Caspar roughly following Highway 20.

On Dec. 18, Tina Fabula, a senior wildlife biologist with Cal Fire, was out in the field when she saw the dog making its way down a forest road with two mushroom hunters in careful pursuit, slowly following Thunder in a vehicle, climbing out periodically to try to approach him, but making little headway with the skittish animal.

Fabula got in her vehicle and tried, as well, but the dog was threatening — growling and snapping whenever someone got near and “definitely in fear mode,” she said.

Thunder had an injured front left leg, large, bloodied gashes on his head and left side, and also a wound behind his left front leg.

He had a huge frame, but was emaciated. He would try to drink from puddles in the road, but the interference of the stiff plastic cone prevented him from lapping up more than a few drops, if anything, Fabula said.

He seemed disoriented, and his eyes were running with pus, so she wasn’t even sure how well he could see. It appeared the cone had been on long enough for the flesh on his neck to grow around it, though that would later prove not to be the case.