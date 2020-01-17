2020 Women’s March scheduled for downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday

The Women’s March is returning to Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday.

The fourth annual event begins at 10 a.m., according to the event’s Facebook page. A rally is slated at 11 a.m. and a quarter-mile march begins at 12:15 p.m.

Speakers include Molly MacGregor of the National Women’s History Alliance and Katya Robinson, Sonoma County and California’s Teacher of the Year.

This is the only Women’s March planned so far in Sonoma County.

For a complete schedule of events, click here. For more information, email the organizers at srwm2019@gmail.com.