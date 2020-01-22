Subscribe

Cinnabar school principal on paid admin leave

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 22, 2020, 12:27PM
The Cinnabar Elementary School District board last week abruptly placed the district superintendent on paid administrative leave, essentially ending her tenure five months before her contract was finished.

Sandy Doyle, a well-liked administrator, who was also principal of the only school in the district on Skillman Lane, was hired in 2017 on a three-year contract. The board told her in a Jan. 7 closed-door meeting that her contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year.

Then, on Jan. 15, at an emotionally charged special board meeting, the board announced that Doyle was placed on paid administrative leave. Doyle said she could not speak about the issue that led to the board’s action.

“It’s a confidential issue,” said Doyle, 58. “I need to be respectful until this is corrected.”

She said she is “working with an attorney,” but declined to say if she was considering suing the district. She will continue to receive her $125,000 per year salary until the end of the school year.

Reached by phone, Cinnabar school board member Ken Ishizu referred questions to a prepared statement from the board on the school’s website.

“We’ve been advised not to talk about it,” he said. “It’s a legal matter.”

The district has scheduled a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the matter further.

Jennifer Elu, the board chairwoman, said in an email that administrative leave is not a disciplinary action. She referred questions to Kaitlyn Schwendeman, legal counsel with Santa Rosa-based School and College Legal Services of California.

Schwendeman said in an email that at the Jan. 7 meeting, the board and Doyle mutually agreed to not renew the superintendent’s contract at the end of the school year. She said she could not comment on what happened in the ensuing week that sparked the second meeting.

The three other members of the school board did not return email and phone messages. The board’s statement does not give a reason for placing the superintendent, a 35-year educator, on administrative leave, but alludes to some issue that arose between the Jan. 7 and Jan. 15 board meetings.

“Due to events which occurred between the Jan. 7, 2020 board meeting and the present, the board called a special meeting on Jan. 15, 2020 to discuss Superintendent Doyle’s employment with the district and to consider whether to discipline or terminate her contract immediately,” the statement says. “As was reported at that meeting, the board placed Superintendent Doyle on paid administrative leave effective immediately. While the board cannot discuss its justification for this action due to confidentiality laws, it did provide Ms. Doyle an opportunity to speak with them in closed session regarding the matter, and continues to encourage an open dialogue with both Superintendent Doyle and stakeholders who wish to provide input.

“To be clear, paid administrative leave is not a disciplinary measure, and Superintendent Doyle is still employed by the district. Paid administrative leave is provided to allow for the board to continue to review and investigate the underlying matter which prompted the Jan. 15, 2020 board meeting, prior to making any decision.”

Schwendeman, the district legal counsel, said that the board could take further disciplinary action against Doyle.

“The board has a variety of options which it may exercise after completing its review of the underlying matter, however no decisions have been made,” she said in an email.

The board said that the school will continue to operate as normal and that Amy Wegener-Taganashi will head the school as the district’s teacher-in-charge.

Parents and teachers described the Jan. 15 meeting as heated. One teacher, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the issue, said supporters of Doyle got emotional.

“At the open session of the meeting, there were more than 30 supporters of Sandy Doyle expressing disbelief, confusion and an overflow of support in favor of Sandy. Many present were reduced to tears,” the teacher said in an email. “Everyone present at the meeting was devastated and surprised, indeed blindsided by this.”

Doyle has had a long career in education in the North Bay. Before coming to Cinnabar, she was the principal at the one-room Lincoln School outside of Petaluma for 13 years. Before that, she taught at private schools in Marin County. She has a master’s degree in education administration.

Doyle said that test scores at the 280-student Cinnabar School have gone up during her tenure and parent participation has increased.

“I’ve been entrusted by many people in this community for their children’s education,” she said. “I have gone above and beyond and I have a lot of support.”

When she was hired in 2017, she said she expected to finish her career at Cinnabar. Now, she said she is moving to Bend, Oregon, with her husband, who works for a contracting company.

“When things settle down, I will pursue college teaching, teaching teachers,” she said.

