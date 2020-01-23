Volunteers share in Petaluma’s bounty

Belying the gray overcast sky, every corner of the Bounty Community Farm buzzed with sprightly activity Monday morning as about 50 volunteers in gloves and hearty boots spent Martin Luther King Day “on,” not “off,” by lending a hand.

Along with celebrating the life and legacy of one of the nation’s most enduring civil rights icons, the annual holiday is the only one designated as a national day of service. The intention is to empower Americans to build connections, bridge barriers and address social problems in accordance with Dr. King’s philosophies concerning community and equality.

For those that turned out to the farm tucked away at the end of Shasta Avenue off Petaluma Boulevard North, this meant getting their hands dirty and breaking a sweat. Kids and adults worked alongside farm employees in small groups scattered throughout the site weeding, cleaning, mulching and maintaining pathways.

“We’ve been doing this about seven years,” said Program Director Suzi Grady. “It actually came from a request from a community member who had the day off and couldn’t find any volunteer opportunities locally. She asked if we would host her and her friends, and we realized it was such a great opportunity to re-start our volunteer season, get people out to engage in community service and introduce them to our programs.”

Petaluma Bounty, a program of the Petaluma People Services Center, was created out of a 2004 assessment to identify needs in the community. Following over two years of interviews, the assessment found people resoundingly wanted more access to affordable sources of nutrition, especially seniors and low-income families.

The Community Farm opened a few years later in 2008 in order to provide a way to grow affordable produce and host education opportunities.

“We run a number of different programs to find ways to bring in the best of our local food system, share it with everyone who needs it, and ensure our small-scale farmers are able to make a living,” Grady said.

The farm offers a bevy of outreach and education programs, including fields trips, a farm stand, CSA and always welcomes volunteers who want to learn about farming.

In 2019, the farm benefited from over 1,953 logged volunteer hours, including nine corporate visits, four service-learning groups and two large-scale days of service including Martin Luther King Day. More than 120 local students visited the farm over the course of the year on educational farm visits.

“We do classes with parents and kids on the farm, where they can learn to nurture something,” said Petaluma People Services Center Executive Director Elece Hempel. “It’s also something that a lot of kids in poverty don’t get to do — to watch something grow, eat it and understand that connection.”

Throughout the 2019 season, the farm’s Bounty Hunter program that collects food from gardeners, farms, orchards and businesses recovered 14,269 pounds of produce to share with local food pantries and shelters. The Bounty Community Farm itself produced 11,891 pounds of vegetables and fruits and distributed them to produce outlets and food distribution centers throughout the city.

Grady said the roughly 3-hour volunteer day not only provides the farm with an opportunity to complete large-scale maintenance projects ahead of spring, but also presents an opportunity to reach new members of the community.

Half of the volunteers on Monday’s day of service had never been to the farm before, either finding the event through an employer-sponsored program or through word of mouth.