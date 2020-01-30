Petaluma’s Power a top fire official

Not yet 40 years old, Jessica Power is already one of the most accomplished public safety administrators in Sonoma County.

The Fire Marshal for the Petaluma Fire Department, Power recently completed the prestigious Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy in Maryland. Alumni of the 30-year-old program are an exclusive group — less than 5,000 nationwide, including fewer than 10 in Sonoma County, have finished the rigorous graduate-level course.

“It’s a great program,” said Power, 38. “It really helps you understand how to take a problem, evaluate it and put it out there.”

The four-year program requires about two weeks of intense classes in Maryland each year, followed by an annual six-month research project and paper, Power said. She learned skills that will help her advance in her already meteoric career, which could include chief of a department someday.

“My goal is to consistently be a leader in my department and to serve our community,” she said. “I saw this as an opportunity to develop myself to be a better leader.”

Power had already been accepted into the program when she came to the Petaluma Fire Department from the Tiburon Fire Department in 2017. She said Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson was supportive of her educational goals.

Before Tiburon, where she spent a decade and eventually became Fire Marshal, Power worked seasonally for CDF, the precursor to CalFire. Originally from Siskiyou County near Mt. Shasta, she said she enjoyed the summers fighting wildfires.

“I was outside quite a lot,” she said. “I just enjoyed it. I enjoyed serving the community.”

She eventually earned a degree in business administration from Chico State University, but stayed with the fire service.

Power, who considers herself a lifelong learner, jumped at the chance to continue her education through the National Fire Academy. She said it was grueling at times, trying to complete her course work while also doing her job as Fire Marshal.

“There were some trying times,” she said. “It was exhausting sometimes trying to finish a paper. It was a lot of work.”

Her research topics all had practical value — one was on Petaluma’s fire sprinkler retrofit program, another was on more efficient staffing at her department. The longest paper she completed was 90 pages.

“It is important that these senior fire executives apply what they have learned in the classroom to existing situations in their own communities,” U.S. Fire Administrator G. Keith Bryant said in a statement. “This makes completion of the EFOP and the Applied Research Projects particularly valuable to these fire service leaders.”

It was also a fun experience. Power said she got to relive the college experience on her trips back east, staying in dorms, eating in the cafeteria and making friends from all over the country.

Notably, in her graduation photo, Power is the only one wearing a dress uniform skirt — of the 20 members of her graduating class, she is the only woman.

“In all four years, I was either the only woman, or one of two in class,” she said. “Several of my colleagues who completed the program had less than four women in their classes over the years, so I guess you could say there are few women in the program.”

Even though her federal training is complete, Power doesn’t expect to have much free time on her hands. She recently applied for her next career-building course on decision making.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop trying to learn,” she said. “There’s always something new to learn.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)