Campaigns feud over spending by committee opposing SMART’s sales tax renewal

State campaign watchdogs are reviewing a complaint filed by the committee supporting SMART’s sales tax renewal that alleges an opposition group violated campaign finance laws by not disclosing the source of its contributions before political advertisements began airing earlier this month.

The Yes on Measure I campaign submitted its sworn objection last week to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, requesting that the agency charged with enforcing election rules investigate the No on Measure I campaign, which is bankrolled by Molly Gallaher Flater, the 35-year-old daughter of prominent Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher. Flater, who is chief operating officer of Windsor-based Gallaher Homes, has so far contributed almost $560,000 to the effort against Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s 30-year sales tax extension, according to opposition campaign consultant Matt Rexroad of Sacramento-based Meridian Pacific Inc.

The Jan. 15 complaint was filed by Dani Sheehan-Meyer, treasurer for the Stay Green, Keep SMART campaign committee, and cites several radio and cable TV ads against Measure I that started running Jan. 14. It asserts that any expenses for or against a ballot measure within 90 days of the March 3 election require filing campaign paperwork, including identifying within a day donations of more than $1,000. Neither were listed with the Secretary of State, nor on the elections websites for the counties of Sonoma or Marin, where the ballot measure is up for a vote, the complaint alleges.

“It’s not just not playing by the rules; it’s a clear violation of the rules,” said Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, who is co-chairman of the pro-SMART campaign. “We’re filing everything and are being transparent with the public. So I find it kind of ironic that they’re saying we are not transparent, and they’re not filing reports at all.”

The opposition group, which goes by the name NotSoSmart.org, disputes the campaign has violated any finance rules, noting that Flater was listed as its major donor in all of its political ads and on its website. The committee was also not subject to the county filing requirements before last week because her contributions and that of at least one other person above $1,000 were received prior to the campaign committee formalizing its specific purpose, Rexroad said in an emailed statement.

The group submitted initial paperwork to the Secretary of State in mid-November, but under a different title and as a general purpose committee, as opposed to one organized around a specific issue. According to a Secretary of State spokesman, the committee filed amended paperwork on Dec. 27, taking the name NotSoSmart.org but still as a general purpose group, and again on Jan. 15, designating itself as a No on Measure I campaign that would require donor filings with the elections offices in Sonoma or Marin counties.

The question of whether the opposition group was ever focused on an issue beyond Measure I would be central to any state inquiry, which could result in fines if opponents of the sales tax are found to have violated the law. A spokesman for the commission declined to wade into a pending review by its enforcement division, despite the pro-SMART campaign’s insistence of foul play.

“I can’t see how anybody can make an argument that this is not a primarily formed committee,” Lucan said. “You can’t just keep filing amendments and changing your committee name for whatever’s convenient.”