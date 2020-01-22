Arrest of Petaluma robbery suspects prompts SWAT response

An arrest of three Petaluma men for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday morning prompted a SWAT team response and closure of the intersection of Howard and Bassett streets.

Bryan D. East Jr., 34, Troy A. Manessis, 22, and Mark A. Williams, 21, were all arrested at a Howard Street house 9 a.m. Wednesday following an investigation into two back-to-back incidents earlier this month allegedly directed at a single individual, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The trio allegedly forced their way into the man’s room at the Best Western Hotel Thursday Jan. 9, stole several items of clothes, and pistol whipped him, according to police. The victim was left with sustained head injuries from the hotel room incident, which police said required treatment at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Just a day later, officials said the same group of men allegedly assaulted the victim with a firearm again, this time as he was sitting in a car in the 100 block of Howard Street, between Prospect and Union streets. Following the previous day’s head injuries, police said the man again sustained injuries, this time more minor in severity.

The victim of both incidents also told police over $8,000 was stolen from him at an unknown earlier date, alleging the same three men are responsible. Lieutenant Tim Lyons with the Petaluma Police Department said the investigation into that incident is open and ongoing.

After an investigation, officers with the Petaluma Police Department issued a warrant to search 11 Howard Street in connection with the January incidents. Officers called on the Crisis Response Unit’s SWAT vehicle to assist due to potential for firearms and because of the “violent nature of the crimes,” according to a police statement.

In the process of searching the home and arresting the three men, two buildings on the property were tagged by Building and Code Enforcement officials for possible structural unsoundness, with a third tagged for habitability concerns.

Following arrest, the men were taken to Sonoma County Jail. Police ask that anyone with information about the crimes call 707-778-4372.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)