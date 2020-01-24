Huffman touts river dredging, impeachment in Petaluma town hall

At a wide-ranging Petaluma town hall meeting Thursday, Congressman Jared Huffman updated constituents on the work he is doing in Washington to support local infrastructure projects like dredging the Petaluma River and building the SMART rail system.

In front of a friendly, left-leaning crowd of more than 200 at the Petaluma Veteran’s Building, Rep. Huffman, D-San Rafael, also touched on the big national and international stories making headlines, including tensions with Iran, climate change, and the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Huffman said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers next month is expected to release its work plan for the coming year, and he is hopeful for federal funding to dredge the silt-choked Petaluma River that hasn’t been maintained since 2003.

“We constantly work on trying to get the Petaluma River dredged,” Huffman said. “I’ve been beating my head against the wall year in and year out.”

The congressman said he supports Measure I, the quarter-cent sales tax extension on the March ballot that would fund SMART commuter rail service through 2059. He said that, after more than $600 million invested in rail transit, two years of service is too early to walk away from the project.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done to bring back passenger rail in the North Bay,” he said. “SMART is just getting started. We’re only two years in. SMART is a longterm play. It’s only going to get better.”

Huffman, who represents a district that spans from the Oregon border to the Golden Gate Bridge that is known as one of the most liberal in the country, was an early proponent of impeaching President Trump.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on Dec. 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from a scheme to trade military aid to Ukraine for political favors. The process moved to the Senate this week.

Huffman said he did not think the Republican-controlled Senate would conduct a trial that Democrats consider impartial.

“It doesn’t look good for a fair trial,” he said. “But the rule of law has to matter. It does matter that this president knows at least one house of Congress is watching what he does.”

After brief remarks, Huffman spent a majority of the hour-and-a-half forum taking audience questions. Unlike some constituent town halls in more polarized Congressional districts around the country that have turned heated, like-minded audience members posed questions that allowed Huffman to highlight his liberal priorities like fighting climate change and strengthening environmental regulations.

Huffman faced the toughest audience questioning on his support for cattle ranching at the Pt. Reyes National Seashore, a controversial stance that some in the environmental community say is harmful to native wildlife, including tule elk.

Huffman said the ranchers have a historical connection to the land and provide a benefit to the food system. He also said they should be held to strict standards in order to protect wildlife.

“I want to see a thriving tule elk population,” he said. “But the family ranchers, I think, serve an important purpose.”

On climate change, Huffman said he supports putting a price on carbon pollution, but does not support the current version of a so-called carbon fee and dividend bill because it would freeze environmental regulations. He also said the U.S. should return to the Paris Climate Accord, a landmark agreement from which President Trump has begun to withdraw, and he supports electric vehicles.

Huffman also said he is co-sponsoring legislation that would federally decriminalize cannabis, but he said he didn’t think the bill would get a vote any time soon.

“I think we are further down the road from making that happen,” he said.

