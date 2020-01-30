Petaluma Methodists divided as national church splits

Standing before half-empty pews mottled with gray and silver-headed worshipers at a recent Petaluma United Methodist Church Sunday service, Pastor Eric Dale posed a question.

He asked the roughly 50 congregants, their faces painted with stained-glass light, to think about their faith as a home, a place that offers a sense of belonging.

“I think it’s what we’re all looking for, even if we don’t know it,” Dale said.

Yet the question alludes to more than the scripture he quotes, as Methodists across the country grapple with the denomination’s December announcement that it will likely separate over marriage equality and LGBTQ inclusion.

It’s a move that will force every individual worshiper to make a decision: who will they accept in their home?

It’s also an issue that has dogged the United Methodist Church for decades, proving so intractable that the second-largest Protestant denomination in the U.S is now engaged in a kind of divorce, unable to find common ground.

For Pastor Eric Dale, a San Francisco native who took the helm in Petaluma less than three years ago after a stint in Seattle, the choice is clear.

“I think it’s positive and I would support it,” Dale said of the split in the church. “It’s counterproductive to have this conflict over us, and if we are what we say we’re about, then we should support it.”

The denomination is set to vote on the separation protocol at its May General Conference in Minneapolis, where the traditionalists will have their chance to exit the United Methodist Church and create their own offshoot. The agreement as currently drafted endeavors to create a smooth transition for the new denomination, providing them property, pensions and seed money.

“Many of us, probably most us, have thought there is no way out except to split, but we won’t know until May what’s going to happen,” Dale said.

The remaining United Methodist Church could then have the chance to codify acceptance of LGBTQ individuals and embrace marriage equality, while retaining an open-door policy to traditionalist, centrist and progressive worshipers.

Currently, the church does not officially allow pastors to perform same-sex marriages, and LGBTQ individuals are prohibited from becoming ordained.

With more than 12 million members worldwide, the separation is seismic, fracturing along ideological lines that also largely parallel geographical ones, globally and domestically.

The Western Conference governing California and neighboring states welcomed its first openly gay bishop last year, Karen Oliveto. Her 2016 ordainship marked the first time the church elected an openly gay bishop, and flew in the face of the denomination’s ban.

When Dale first came to Petaluma, he said he immediately started gauging the roughly 115-member congregation’s feelings on the matter, which includes a Fijian population that holds weekly services and bible studies in Fijian.

“The feeling I got when I talked to people is that they just couldn’t believe the denomination was still wrestling with accepting LGBTQ people as full members,” Dale said. “The congregation is very supportive of inclusion of everyone, so much so that they’re frustrated, and feel like they have to defend the church to their friends and say, ‘that’s not us.’”

If the proposal is adopted in May, pastors and church members alike will all be presented with a choice in the form of a vote: to stay with the United Methodist Church or join a new church that maintains anti-LGBTQ language, bans same-sex marriage and prevents members of the LGBTQ community from being ordained.