Clearing of Santa Rosa homeless encampment off to a slow start

The journey of a thousand miles begins, according to a Chinese proverb, with a single step.

The emptying of the sprawling, unsanitary homeless encampment on Santa Rosa’s Joe Rodota Trail began Sunday with a similarly modest feat.

Declared a homeless emergency by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in mid-December, the 2-mile long tent city was a muddy, rat-infested home to some 250 people. By sundown on Sunday, nine of them had upgraded to their own, private tiny house in a camp some 9 miles east.

At a command center set up in a parking lot behind the Goodwill-Redwood Empire, just west of Stony Point Road, Sonoma County workers processed nine people who’d been living in makeshift shelters on the popular hiking and biking trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The people who moved Sunday were put on buses that took them — and in some cases, their dogs — to a county-sanctioned camp at the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center, just across Highway 12 from the senior community of Oakmont.

The new camp, which will cost $2 million, consists of 60 private, $4,500 houses that fit a bed, a heater and outlet to power devices in just 64 square feet. In considering which Rodota trail occupants would be the first to move in at Los Guilicos, officials gave priority to people at risk of death and exploitation, to seniors and those with severe or persistent medical conditions.

Joe Garcia checked a couple of those boxes. The 59-year-old had coronary bypass surgery two months ago, he said, and had been living on the trail for two weeks.

“This is going to be a big step up for me,” Garcia said before boarding the bus.

“I’ve been living on the outside for 15 years, and I’m getting tired. It gets old.”

He talked about how he would use his cooking stove to warm up in the morning.

But his friends aren’t coming with him.

“Half of these people don’t want to go,” said Garcia.

“We talk about it and they say, ‘Hell no!’ ”

The sheltering plan at Los Guilicos, chosen by county officials as a stopgap measure until April 30, is widely unpopular with many Oakmont residents — and also with large numbers of those occupying the Joe Rodota Trail encampment.

Put Lisa Morris in that camp. The 47-year-old said she was among the first to set up a shelter on the trail, 2 ½ years ago.

While she may be forced out, Morris said she’s not going to Los Guilicos. The fence around the place gives her a bad feeling.

“Come on,” she said. “We’re not animals.”

Instead, she’ll take her belongings to the Sam Jones shelter, a 200-bed facility run by Catholic Charities.

Tara Maclees has no problem with the extra security at Los Guilicos. She hoped to be taking a bus to that shelter later in the day.

“My boyfriend is packing up my stuff right now,” she said.

Asked what she won’t miss about life on the Joe Rodota Trail, she said: “The violence. The stealing.”