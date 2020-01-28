Graton Rancheria pledges $1 million for campaign in support of SMART tax extension

The tribe that owns the Graton Resort & Casino is donating $1 million to propel the campaign in favor of SMART’s sales tax renewal, a thunderous political response to the opposition effort bankrolled several weeks ago by the daughter of prominent Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher.

Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, announced the pledge to support Measure I in an interview Monday, about a week before mail-in ballots go out to most voters in the March election. It represents what would be the tribe’s single-largest political expenditure since opening the casino outside of Rohnert Park in late 2013.

“If somebody wants to fight us, tell them to take their best shot,” Sarris said. “We want the SMART train folks to have the opportunity to correct the misinformation that is going around and being put out by the naysayers’ campaign. Their folks have thrown in $500,000 or whatever it is, so we wanted not just to counter it, but we’ll double. We can do it and we will do it.”

Molly Gallaher Flater, 35, chief operating officer for Gallaher Homes, her father’s Windsor-based homebuilding company, earlier this month contributed about $560,000 to the opposition campaign, which goes by the name NotSoSmart.org.

She suggested she would be willing to contribute $1 million to kill the quarter-cent sales tax extension sought by the rail agency to support operations and expansion into 2059. Advertisements paid for by Flater have run on television and radio spots across Sonoma and Marin counties.

SMART supporters, meanwhile, had just begun to trigger campaign mailers and digital ads, with campaign officials saying they had not planned on broadcast spots before Flater announced her opposition.

The sudden windfall for the Yes on Measure I campaign makes a rival advertising effort possible, but campaign officials declined to detail Monday how they plan to spend the money.

“The playing field has been leveled,” said Eric Lucan, the Novato councilman who is co-chairman of the “Stay Green, Keep SMART” campaign. “Funding allows us to get the message out, but we still need to mobilize to make this a successful campaign. We’re not giving away the strategy.”

Sarris, a professor at Sonoma State University and author, said he does not know Flater or her father, the founder of Oakmont Senior Living, a chain of luxury senior living facilities across California and Nevada.

Flater’s family has used their wealth to influence politics in other local elections, including a record $202,574 spent in 2016 by her husband, homemaker Scott Flater, on independent campaigns supporting three candidates for Santa Rosa City Council.

The new political duel could result in one of the most expensive ballot measure campaigns ever in the North Bay. It’s already surpassed the all-time high for a tax renewal, said Brian Sobel, a political analyst and former Petaluma councilman.

“I don’t remember anything that rivals it,” he said. “It looks like it could be a face-off of titans. They both have whatever amount of money they want to put in the race. Probably the thing that would contain that is there just isn’t a lot of time left.”

In addition to the Graton tribe’s pledged donation, supporters of Measure I have raised an estimated $125,000 in campaign funding, according to Lucan, who also serves as SMART’s board chairman.