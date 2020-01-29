Subscribe

Rivals in SMART tax measure dish out nearly $2 million in donations

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2020, 8:37AM

Rival campaigns supporting and opposing SMART’s push to renew its sales tax in the March election are nearing a combined $2 million in contributions, according to interviews and the latest campaign finance reports Tuesday.

Molly Gallaher Flater, chief operating officer of Windsor-based Gallaher Homes, contributed an additional $289,646.47 to the No on Measure I campaign, which goes by NotSoSmart.org.

The hefty raise brings her total donations this month up to $848,829, according to campaign finance records filed with the Sonoma County Registrar’s office. Flater has signaled she would be willing to spend up to $1 million to defeat Measure I. She did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The newly disclosed contribution came on the same day that the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owners of the Graton Resort & Casino, pledged to give $1 million to the Yes on Measure I campaign.

The “Stay Green, Keep SMART” campaign shows $81,350 in contributions, according to campaign finance records. Campaign co-chairman Eric Lucan said total contributions and pledges not including the tribe’s donation are roughly $125,000.

Altogether, contributions and pledges to the two camps have reached almost $1.98 million.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is seeking an early, 30-year renewal of its existing sales tax to refinance rising debt costs and stave off potential cuts to its workforce and train schedule.

Mail-in ballots begin going out to voters in the two counties early next week.

Measure I needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

