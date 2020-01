How Sonoma County residents are getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday

From stocking up on snacks to praying for victory at church, there’s plenty of ways Sonoma County residents are getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

Click through the gallery above to see what superstitions, traditions and plans readers have before they watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Submissions have been entered in a random drawing to win a $250 gift card to Oliver’s.