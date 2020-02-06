City initiative celebrates Petaluma do-gooders

A graffiti-fighting vigilante who manages a network of 500 anti-tagging volunteers, and a group of plucky Girl Scouts who have removed hundreds of pounds of trash from Capri Creek are some of the people who are cleaning up Petaluma.

They are also the first recipients of the new Petaluma Proud honor, a city initiative to recognize citizens who go out of their way to make Petaluma a great place to live.

Mayor Teresa Barrett announced the new initiative at a city council meeting last week, saying the city is looking for the kind of hardworking altruists who don’t do it to receive credit.

“We are going to be using this opportunity to recognize people and groups in our community who are making significant contributions to our community, but most of us never really know that,” she said. “They’re really some of the unsung heroes of our town that actually help this town work.”

The Petaluma Proud initiative started as a way for the city to officially honor people doing good in the community, said Nancy Sands, the city’s economic development specialist. She said other organizations have recognition programs — the Petaluma Downtown Association gives out an annual Good Egg award, and the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year — but, until now, the city had no official program.

“So many people in Petaluma are doing extraordinary things,” Sands said. “Petaluma is such a great place where people volunteer for things. This is a way, as a city, to say, ‘Thank you, we see you.’”

Some of the honorees will be recognized at city council meetings, Sands said. Others will be highlighted on the city’s social media accounts and website. To nominate someone for Petaluma Proud, visit cityofpetaluma.org/petalumaproud.

Ed Cerar, the first to be honored by the city, is known as Graffiti Ed, Barrett said. He has been voluntarily removing graffiti that he sees around Petaluma for more than 20 years.

He founded and leads the Graffiti Eradication Network, a team of more than 500 volunteers who respond to the city’s graffiti hotline, which Cerar also mans.

Barrett said Cerar’s efforts have helped to beautify Petaluma while also saving taxpayer money on graffiti eradication costs.

“Ed is a valued city partner,” she said. “He probably singlehandedly has saved our city $100,000 or more.”

The other inaugural recipient of the Petaluma Proud recognition was Girl Scout Troop 10977 of Petaluma. The 16 girls and two adult supervisors have adopted Capri Creek as part of their Citizen Scientist Journey merit badge work.

Barrett said the girls are learning about the watershed and how to study it scientifically from docents of the Friends of the Petaluma River. They also are part of the effort to keep the creek free of pollution at monthly cleanup events. They’ve removed bike parts and a grocery cart among other large items.

“So far they have collected 100 pounds of small trash, 8 pounds of recycling and 150 pounds of large trash,” Barrett said. “Thank you to the entire troop, including the parent leaders.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)