Who got arrested in Petaluma this week?

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

8:43 a.m.: Kevin Vigneault, 32, of Santa Rosa was arrested on East Washington Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.

1:37 p.m.: Daniel P. Doyle, 21, of Santa Rosa was arrested on North McDowell Street for forceable rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object and sexual battery, all felonies.

Thursday, Jan. 30

2:29 a.m.: Lisa M. O’Neil, 24, of Petaluma was cited on D Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:35 a.m.: Zeno Salinas-Rurales, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at Park Avenue and Prospect for violation of probation and giving false identification to a police officer.

Friday, Jan. 31

9:18 a.m.: Kevin S. Green, 39, of Petaluma was arrested on North Petaluma Boulevard for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and failure to have proof of insurance.

Saturday, Feb. 1

1:31 a.m.: Brian S. Bernal, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at Kentucky Street and Washington Street for public intoxication.

6:24 p.m.: Mark W. Garcia, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested on Kastania Road for willfully harming a police officer’s horse (a misdemeanor), and felony obstruction/resistance of an executive police officer. Garcia was later charged with felony burglary and assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Sunday, Feb. 2

1:01 a.m.: Franciso J. Lopez-Carmona, 26, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Kentucky Street for felony domestic violence by strangulation and domestic violence with injury.

1:21 p.m.: Alexei H. Metlenko, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on Locust Court for misdemeanor vandalism.

10:04 p.m.: Mark Garcia, 29, a transient (see above) was arrested on D Street for felony burglary.

10:08 p.m.: Joshua N. Thorne, 41, of Walnut Creek was arrested on Rainsville Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and a felony outside warrant.

Monday, Feb. 3

7:29 p.m.: Brendan H. Turner, 49, of Petaluma was arrested on C Street for public intoxication.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

2:20 a.m.: William E. Warner Jr., 43, of Clear Lake Oaks, and Christi N. Grove, 36, of Santa Rosa, were arrested on Berrydale Drive for felony vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.