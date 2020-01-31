Petaluma woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after striking parked car

A 24-year-old Petaluma woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after she drove into a parked car that morning, police said.

Petaluma police officers and firefighters received a report of a car crash about 2:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of D Street, southwest of downtown, where they found Lisa O’Neill in her overturned car. As authorities extricated O’Neill from the car, they smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her, prompting them to arrest her on a DUI charge, police said in a news release.

During their investigation, officials learned that O’Neill had been driving west on D Street at what they called a high speed when she struck a parked car, causing her own car to overturn. The parked car was pushed about 60 feet from where it had been parked, and both cars were destroyed.

O’Neill was transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Petaluma police at 707-778-4372.