Point Reyes road reopens after nearly year-long closure due to storm damage

A road in Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County leading to a remote beach has reopened, almost a year after it was damaged by storms.

Storms in February 2019 put giant holes in McClures Beach Trail Access Road and Mount Vision Road in Inverness.

The National Park Service announced the fixes Wednesday and that the two roads were “once again accessible for your next adventure.”

According to hiking website ProTrails, the beach is the northern most accessible beach at the seashore and is “framed by towering bluffs and pounding waves.”