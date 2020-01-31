Subscribe

Point Reyes road reopens after nearly year-long closure due to storm damage

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 31, 2020, 8:49AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A road in Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County leading to a remote beach has reopened, almost a year after it was damaged by storms.

Storms in February 2019 put giant holes in McClures Beach Trail Access Road and Mount Vision Road in Inverness.

The National Park Service announced the fixes Wednesday and that the two roads were “once again accessible for your next adventure.”

According to hiking website ProTrails, the beach is the northern most accessible beach at the seashore and is “framed by towering bluffs and pounding waves.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine