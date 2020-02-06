Public outreach process over Fairgrounds future takes first step

In a display of the Sonoma-Marin Fairground’s sweeping significance, the first public meeting over future uses on the property drew more than 100 people eager to share their thoughts and connections to the city-owned site.

The Jan. 31 meeting, the first to involve the public after years of obscurity, outlined what will be a months-long community outreach campaign as the city explores new options on its 64-acre property. It also marked the first public subcommittee meeting between select city council members and representatives of the fair board, following a closed-door meeting between the two groups Jan. 30.

“It’s central to our community physically, and it’s an important community resource,” City Manager Peggy Flynn said. “It touches so many aspects of our community, and folks came out and took time out of their days because it touches so many people’s lives.”

The location currently hosts several users and leaseholders, including Live Oak Charter School, Happy Hearts Preschool, Playland Paintball, Petaluma Speedway and has long been the home to the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair. The centrally-located property is approaching its 2023 lease expiration with the fair’s operating agency 4th District Agricultural Association, opening the door to new potential uses on 55 acres of the property for the first time in roughly 50 years.

The city council’s subcommittee members are Mike Healy, Dave King and Kevin McDonnell, and on the fair board subcommittee sits Dominic Grossi, Michael Parks and Brian Sobel.

Third-party facilitator Barry Long from Urban Design Associates will assist in the end-to-end process in collecting community input, reporting findings to the city and in recommending additional assessments. The presented time line includes a 10-week listening process between the city, stakeholders and community members, followed by a 6-week public survey and a month-long summary process through the end of July.

The beloved summertime Sonoma-Marin Fair is an annual fixture for generations of Petalumans and a symbolic anchor for the city’s agricultural heritage. Although the city has not voiced any intentions to nix the event and is actively partnering with the fair board throughout the process, reducing its footprint is a possibility. For Petalumans who associate their agricultural identity and childhood memories with the event, change is a potentially contentious proposition.

The majority of speakers at the Jan. 31 meeting shared their personal connections to the fair and other farming and agricultural events that take place on the fairgrounds property, some stories bordering on pleas.

Professional motorcycle racer and president of Norcal Livestock Evacuation Shelina Moreda drew a clear line between her success and the formative years spent at the fairgrounds as a child, urging the subcommittee members to preserve the event and recognize its importance.

“I’ve grown up around the fairgrounds, watching my dad race cars at the racetrack, showing animals and learning responsibility with animals and the public,” Moreda said. “It’s where I did my first speaking engagements, first educated people about agriculture and learned what community is about.”

Successive speakers at times pushed the meeting into a heartfelt walk down memory lane, beseeching subcommittee members to understand their attachment to years-long events on the site such as the fair and races at the speedway. Many were also quick to call the nearly 80-year-old fair a representation of Petaluma’s agricultural roots. One community member referred to it as a “cultural monument” for generations of farming families.