Subscribe

Public outreach process over Fairgrounds future takes first step

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 6, 2020, 9:25AM
Updated 14 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

In a display of the Sonoma-Marin Fairground’s sweeping significance, the first public meeting over future uses on the property drew more than 100 people eager to share their thoughts and connections to the city-owned site.

The Jan. 31 meeting, the first to involve the public after years of obscurity, outlined what will be a months-long community outreach campaign as the city explores new options on its 64-acre property. It also marked the first public subcommittee meeting between select city council members and representatives of the fair board, following a closed-door meeting between the two groups Jan. 30.

“It’s central to our community physically, and it’s an important community resource,” City Manager Peggy Flynn said. “It touches so many aspects of our community, and folks came out and took time out of their days because it touches so many people’s lives.”

The location currently hosts several users and leaseholders, including Live Oak Charter School, Happy Hearts Preschool, Playland Paintball, Petaluma Speedway and has long been the home to the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair. The centrally-located property is approaching its 2023 lease expiration with the fair’s operating agency 4th District Agricultural Association, opening the door to new potential uses on 55 acres of the property for the first time in roughly 50 years.

The city council’s subcommittee members are Mike Healy, Dave King and Kevin McDonnell, and on the fair board subcommittee sits Dominic Grossi, Michael Parks and Brian Sobel.

Third-party facilitator Barry Long from Urban Design Associates will assist in the end-to-end process in collecting community input, reporting findings to the city and in recommending additional assessments. The presented time line includes a 10-week listening process between the city, stakeholders and community members, followed by a 6-week public survey and a month-long summary process through the end of July.

The beloved summertime Sonoma-Marin Fair is an annual fixture for generations of Petalumans and a symbolic anchor for the city’s agricultural heritage. Although the city has not voiced any intentions to nix the event and is actively partnering with the fair board throughout the process, reducing its footprint is a possibility. For Petalumans who associate their agricultural identity and childhood memories with the event, change is a potentially contentious proposition.

The majority of speakers at the Jan. 31 meeting shared their personal connections to the fair and other farming and agricultural events that take place on the fairgrounds property, some stories bordering on pleas.

Professional motorcycle racer and president of Norcal Livestock Evacuation Shelina Moreda drew a clear line between her success and the formative years spent at the fairgrounds as a child, urging the subcommittee members to preserve the event and recognize its importance.

“I’ve grown up around the fairgrounds, watching my dad race cars at the racetrack, showing animals and learning responsibility with animals and the public,” Moreda said. “It’s where I did my first speaking engagements, first educated people about agriculture and learned what community is about.”

Successive speakers at times pushed the meeting into a heartfelt walk down memory lane, beseeching subcommittee members to understand their attachment to years-long events on the site such as the fair and races at the speedway. Many were also quick to call the nearly 80-year-old fair a representation of Petaluma’s agricultural roots. One community member referred to it as a “cultural monument” for generations of farming families.

“You need to pay attention to the people that actually grew up here, the multi-generational people,” said Casey Goltermann of Goltermann Construction and Norcal Livestock Evacuation. “The appeal that this town has is being eroded, and (the fairgrounds) is the heart and soul of this town, it’s the only thing left.”

Goltermann said many of the people that made Petaluma the place it is today — the egg capital of the world — have been pushed out by recent economic redevelopment. He joined a handful of other speakers who pointed to the fair as a remaining tie to the old Petaluma, acting as a type of resistance to a rapidly changing city that some fear is moving too far from its agricultural beginnings and unique character.

Potential new uses for the property, which don’t necessarily preclude current uses and leaseholders, includes housing, hospitality, event center space, commercial space, sports fields, parks, and a civic center. The city has also named an emergency shelter and staging area as possibilities in recognition of the fairgrounds’ recent use as a crucial evacuation center for people and animals forced to flee floods and wildfires.

Construction of affordable housing has also drawn attention as a possibility, something that places high on the priority list for city council and housing advocates. Amber Szoboszlai, Co-chair of North Bay Organizing Project’s Petaluma Chapter, was one of the few to voice support for the addition of affordable housing on the site during the meeting.

“When we think about this parcel of land, I want to be part of the process that identifies the need of the majority of people in Petaluma, to have opportunities to live here without spending an unreasonable amount of their income on housing,” Szoboszlai said. She also urged subcommittee members and facilitator Barry Long to consider how to reach out to members of the community that are low-income and may be disinclined or unable to attend public meetings.

Over the next month, members of the city’s and fair’s subcommittees will report back to their respective organizations before the first phase of the process officially launches, expected sometime in March. Additional meetings and events are not yet scheduled, and will be available on the city’s website in the future, along with meeting agendas, minutes and other background documents.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine