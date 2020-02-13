SWAT leader named Petaluma’s top police officer

On Sept. 3, a distraught man walked into Petaluma Valley Hospital’s emergency department waiting room carrying three large bottles of gasoline and threatened to light himself on fire.

Petaluma Police quickly arrived on the scene and found the man sitting outside the hospital on a picnic table. The officers watched as the man doused himself in the flammable liquid. Then, he did what everyone feared — he lit a cigarette.

Officer Steve Cummings, who was among the first to arrive on the scene, calmly talked the man into extinguishing his cigarette. Once clear of the immediate fire threat, Cummings rushed the man, tackled him off the table, and helped other officers retrain the man in handcuffs.

All the while, Cummings soothingly reassured the man that he was there to help him.

“It was a collective effort,” said Cummings, 37. “We formulated a plan, and everything worked out really well. Everyone brought their A-game.”

Cummings, a member of the police department’s SWAT team who has worked in Petaluma since 2014, was selected as the Petaluma Police Officer of the Year. Sgt. Garrett Glaviano, Cummings’ supervisor, said his cool demeanor while under extreme pressure was the most remarkable part of the hospital incident.

“Officer Cummings actions were physically impressive however the most impressive part came after the subject was on the ground,” Glaviano said in a statement. “Officer Cummings calmly and professionally reassured the subject he was there to help him. I have repeatedly witnessed Officer Cummings in stressful situations and use of force incidents. Officer Cummings never loses his cool and always remains professional.”

Besides the incident, his supervisors said he received several commendations last year and served as a leader on his SWAT unit.

Cummings was instrumental in outfitting the SWAT team’s mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle, or MRAP. He coordinated the vehicle’s transportation to the East Bay for upgrades and he was assigned to coordinate the SWAT team’s monthly training in July, Glaviano said. He obtained several windshields to practice shooting as well as preparing various other drills and courses of fire, he said.

“As a member of the SWAT team, Officer Cummings is enthusiastic and energetic in his efforts to bring the team closer to excellence,” he said. “The team’s response to his efforts was overwhelmingly positive. Officer Cummings contributions to the SWAT team demonstrate his commitment to teamwork.”

Cummings, who grew up in Petaluma and went to St. Vincent High School, graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in criminal law. He lives in Petaluma with his wife, who works for a law firm in Novato, and his two young children.

A sniper on the SWAT team, he said he enjoys the work and is surrounded by supportive members of the Petaluma Police Department.

“SWAT is my passion,” he said. “As much as I work hard and try to give my best effort, I didn’t get here by myself. We have a great team in the department.”

It is perhaps Officer Cummings’ levelheadedness that sets him apart, his superiors said. Last fall, he received two commendations for his professionalism.

The first came after Cummings and another officer contacted a man who had been called in as causing a disturbance in a residential neighborhood. The man was found to be going through recycling bins, and Cummings calmly told him that the law prohibits this behavior. Instead of getting upset, the man later wrote a letter complimenting Cummings and stating the contact was “informative and helpful.” He further described the officers as being “polite.”

The second commendation was as a result of a call for service in September involving a chronic neighbor dispute. The reporting party in the incident wrote in a complementary email how kind Cummings and another officer were.

“These accommodations are an example of the professionalism Officer Cummings brings to our organization,” Glaviano said.

Cummings will be honored at the Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence, April 2 at Rooster Run Golf Club.

