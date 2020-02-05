Subscribe

Petaluma approves controversial Sid Commons apartments

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 5, 2020, 9:13AM
Updated 17 minutes ago

For the second time in two weeks, Petaluma’s City Council overturned a Planning Commission housing development denial, this time by approving Monday the Sid Commons apartment project near the Petaluma River, which has spent more than 10 years in the pipeline.

The disputed development received the go-ahead at Monday night’s meeting following significant adjustments to the project’s footprint and makeup since its Nov. 19 Planning Commission hearing. It has been denounced by an avid group of citizens over environmental concerns, and was the primary point of objection among dissenting planning commissioners.

The project has undergone all necessary environmental impact review processes and will be subject to state regulations and permits, however, some citizens questioned the report’s accuracy.

This doubt colored much of the project’s presentation, as the city’s senior planner and environmental planner spent significant time going through staff findings and recommendations nearly line by line. A vote on the housing development devolved into a vote over the environmental study, and how much confidence each council member placed in it.

“I have to base my decision on objective evidence, and that’s what is laid out here,” said councilman Mike Healy, who certified the report. “This project is not within the 100-year floodplain, and the (river) terracing will be a benefit for the city.”

The west side apartment development will sit at the end of Graylawn Avenue in the Payran neighborhood with the Oak Creek Apartments on the opposite side of the street. The parcel is bordered by the SMART rail line on one side and the Petaluma River on the other.

The latter boundary is the primary environmental concern among critics and dissenting planning commissioners. Along with its proximity to a largely untouched region of the river and riparian habitat, the property has two isolated wetlands, protected mature oak trees and sits in a neighborhood scarred by flooding.

Public opposition to the project centered primarily on future flooding and traffic concerns, with some directly questioning staff findings on the topics. Members of the public at times disrupted and yelled at council members, breaching the usual council chamber decorum during the hours-long meeting.

Mayor Teresa Barrett and Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fischer voted against the project, expressing doubts over the environmental review report. The remaining five council members constituted a majority in approving the entire project.

“The Johnsons (property owners) did a fabulous job in bringing back a much better project than they originally submitted but I think the underlying problem is where it’s located, and I don’t think that can be fixed except for an extremely small project,” Barrett said. “It says to me that you are putting a project in the wrong area if you have to keep mitigating, mitigating, mitigating.”

The Payran neighborhood has a history of flooding, which figured largely in public concerns, especially by those who have lived through the events. Critics contend the parcel as currently untouched acts as a flood control, yet it’s an assertion challenged by city staff’s environmental review report.

To meet the diverging interests of providing housing while also protecting a fragile riverside parcel, a few planning commissioners suggested a compromise at the Nov. 19 meeting.

Commissioners Susan Potter and Diana Gomez floated downsizing the project in order to preserve more of the riverfront habitat and oak trees while meeting the city’s housing priorities, a suggestion the developer ran with.

Developer J. Cyril Johnson Investment Corporation submitted a revised development plan early January reducing the number of apartment units from 205 to 180 and pulling the building footprint farther from the Petaluma River. The updated plan also preserves more heritage oak trees, voluntarily incorporates 10% low-income housing for a 55-year term, and commits to all-electric utilities in the residential components.

The change is the third iteration of the project, which was first introduced to city council March 2018 as a three-story 278-unit development.

Representatives from Johnson Investment Corp. pointed to their project revisions and thorough outreach campaign to Payran neighbors as proof they want to work with the city to find an adequate compromise that meets their needs and concerns.

Matthew Visick, who works for the Johnson company as a land use attorney, said in a direct address to council members that the developer’s collaborative approach should be recognized.

“What I’m hoping you’re not going to do is to take an action that would send the message that if a developer comes to town and (works with the community), that a small and passionate group of people that do not agree with or trust the staff analysis can show up at the 11th hour and ... force you to make a decision that is at odds with your General Plan.”

The council’s approval marks the second vote to overturn a Planning Commission’s denial of a housing project this year, exactly one week apart. All council members continuously underscore that addressing the housing crisis is their number one priority, including adding affordable units to the city’s bereft stock.

Council members voted in a straw vote last week to move forward on the Corona Station development, which includes a second development plan for 400 apartments behind the downtown SMART station. An official vote on the Corona Station project was pushed to the Feb. 10 meeting to allow a partnered developer time to include more on-site affordable housing units in the downtown apartment complex.

While that project still needs an official vote, the Sid Commons approval is resolute, and the project moves back to the Planning Commission in the coming weeks for their input on architectural and visual elements.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

