Petaluma approves controversial Sid Commons apartments

For the second time in two weeks, Petaluma’s City Council overturned a Planning Commission housing development denial, this time by approving Monday the Sid Commons apartment project near the Petaluma River, which has spent more than 10 years in the pipeline.

The disputed development received the go-ahead at Monday night’s meeting following significant adjustments to the project’s footprint and makeup since its Nov. 19 Planning Commission hearing. It has been denounced by an avid group of citizens over environmental concerns, and was the primary point of objection among dissenting planning commissioners.

The project has undergone all necessary environmental impact review processes and will be subject to state regulations and permits, however, some citizens questioned the report’s accuracy.

This doubt colored much of the project’s presentation, as the city’s senior planner and environmental planner spent significant time going through staff findings and recommendations nearly line by line. A vote on the housing development devolved into a vote over the environmental study, and how much confidence each council member placed in it.

“I have to base my decision on objective evidence, and that’s what is laid out here,” said councilman Mike Healy, who certified the report. “This project is not within the 100-year floodplain, and the (river) terracing will be a benefit for the city.”

The west side apartment development will sit at the end of Graylawn Avenue in the Payran neighborhood with the Oak Creek Apartments on the opposite side of the street. The parcel is bordered by the SMART rail line on one side and the Petaluma River on the other.

The latter boundary is the primary environmental concern among critics and dissenting planning commissioners. Along with its proximity to a largely untouched region of the river and riparian habitat, the property has two isolated wetlands, protected mature oak trees and sits in a neighborhood scarred by flooding.

Public opposition to the project centered primarily on future flooding and traffic concerns, with some directly questioning staff findings on the topics. Members of the public at times disrupted and yelled at council members, breaching the usual council chamber decorum during the hours-long meeting.

Mayor Teresa Barrett and Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fischer voted against the project, expressing doubts over the environmental review report. The remaining five council members constituted a majority in approving the entire project.

“The Johnsons (property owners) did a fabulous job in bringing back a much better project than they originally submitted but I think the underlying problem is where it’s located, and I don’t think that can be fixed except for an extremely small project,” Barrett said. “It says to me that you are putting a project in the wrong area if you have to keep mitigating, mitigating, mitigating.”

The Payran neighborhood has a history of flooding, which figured largely in public concerns, especially by those who have lived through the events. Critics contend the parcel as currently untouched acts as a flood control, yet it’s an assertion challenged by city staff’s environmental review report.

To meet the diverging interests of providing housing while also protecting a fragile riverside parcel, a few planning commissioners suggested a compromise at the Nov. 19 meeting.

Commissioners Susan Potter and Diana Gomez floated downsizing the project in order to preserve more of the riverfront habitat and oak trees while meeting the city’s housing priorities, a suggestion the developer ran with.