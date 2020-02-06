As Petaluma’s homeless population grows, city looks at new options

Only a trained eye, like that of long-time Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons, can see the hidden spots. They are scattered throughout the city, behind a tangle of bushes lining a busy road, nestled neatly at the rear of a business and parked on an unassuming side street.

Lyons forces his gaze to notice their signs, the tent poles sticking out behind a tree or the bright blue corner of a tarp.

They are the places a growing number of homeless people live throughout Petaluma, largely unseen and sometimes out of reach of crucial services.

“A lot of homeless encampments are right along the river,” Lyons said, estimating up to 50 at any given day. “People probably don’t even know these are here as they drive down these main roads throughout town.”

As police notice an increase in the local homeless population, some fleeing Santa Rosa’s Joe Radota Trail encampment, the constraint of an under-staffed department and lack of available resources is feeling even tighter.

Roughly 34% of the calls that members of the Petaluma Police Department respond to relate to the homeless population, ranging from suspected crime to routine wellness checks.

One of those recent check-ins was with 63-year-old Karen Mahoney, a Southern California native who moved to Sonoma County nine years ago to be near her kids. She’s been in Petaluma for about three years, sometimes living outside after she said she was made to leave the Mary Isaak Center homeless shelter.

A friend recently gave her a small RV to live in, which she parks alongside the Wash 2 Go Express Car Wash off Lakeville Street a block from the Mary Isaak Center.

“It’s not fun being on the streets,” Mahoney said, “But being in the RV is better than being outside.”

As she spoke, the bustle of the car wash continued. A family of four wiped down their black Infiniti, and the owner of a red BMW methodically vacuumed his seats, a parallel reality humming along on the other side of a curb.

Mahoney said she’s struggling to get her RV registered with the DMV, a type of obstacle that many people experiencing homelessness encounter. Lyons said officers often see vehicles with expired registrations and talk with people who say they can’t operate their vehicle due to an expired or suspended driver’s license.

“What do you do, buy a car registration or buy food?” Lyons said. “These things just compound their dilemma.”

They also contribute to a cycle that is difficult to break out of.

It’s been more than a year since the department had the two-person Homeless Outreach Services Team devoted to assisting the homeless population in Petaluma. Since the department can no longer staff the team, officers now shoulder extra work in an attempt to fill the gap. They work with a handful of partners in the city, especially with the Committee on the Shelterless and its Mary Isaak Center.

“We’re trying to prevent what happened in Santa Rosa from happening here,” Lyons said. “So we want to connect people with resources like COTS and the Mary Isaak Center to get them off the streets.”

It’s difficult to understand just how many individuals in Petaluma are shelterless, especially when including people who are living in vehicles or are teetering on the edge. A 2019 Sonoma County point-in-time census found roughly 265 people in Petaluma are experiencing homelessness.