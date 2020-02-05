THE CHALKBOARD: Kenilworth students learn about Holocaust from survivor

Kenilworth Junior High Principal Bennett Holley is excited for the students in Ms. Chavez’s class. These young adults will have a unique experience later this month when they welcome a Holocaust survivor as a guest speaker. This amazing woman will share her account of life during the Holocaust and her memories of being a school mate of Anne Frank. When we can gain insight and understanding from a first-hand account of such a traumatic time in our world, the lesson is much deeper than what we read in history books. What a special opportunity for these students.

McDowell’s Monarchs are making music and art. Members of the Santa Rosa Symphony arrived on campus to perform a woodwind concert in mid-January followed by this week Ms. Gallahger’s class creating polar-bears-on-ice paintings. These artistic first graders used salt to create a cold, snowy effect, and plastic wrap on the blue paint to create the effect of ice. These masterpieces are sure to be enjoyed by all.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year, students at Laguna School designed and built kites, then displayed them by flying them in the school’s open field space. Multiple classes joined together on the field and shared in the fun of kite flying.

Our story is in the stars. With a Petaluma Educational Foundation Major Impact Grant awarded this academic year, St. Vincent Project STEM Lab was increased to upgrade the school’s Science Lab. Mr. Smith, the science teacher, connected the new digital microscope to the HD TV in the lab, creating new opportunities for students to use technology tools in their learning, share reports with the class and create engaging presentations. After learning about the Solar System with Mrs. Kasper, the third grade created the Solar System using Google Drawing in technology class. This curriculum-based grant was funded in partnership with Clover Sonoma.

LumaCon advocates report another hugely successful event with 24 professional artists working alongside about 40 Petaluma City Schools student artists. Event coordinators estimate attendance at 3,500. Some notable highlights were Cherry Valley’s Hope from the Ashes; a group of students raising money for animal rescue in Australia raised more than $550, with an amazing and delicious bake sale; two fifth-grade students from McNear asked several friends to write three-sentence stories that they individually illustrated and compiled into a graphic anthology, selling all 75 copies and donating half the proceeds to Patty from Copperfields Bookstormer nonprofit. The global and local perspectives of these students are remarkable notes organizers. With cosplay, LARPing, the drawing-room, and everything else, LumaCon has become one of the greatest community events.

The kindergarten class at Harvest Christian School had its second annual Alphabet Fashion Show to celebrate learning the alphabet. Each student wore a handmade vest decorated with a different letter of the alphabet, along with words and pictures that started with that particular letter, shares Vice Principal Jason Villa. The performance was organized and led by Harvest kindergarten teacher Laura Orth, and took place on the school’s multipurpose room stage. Students performed for their family members and almost the entire student body at Harvest. The kindergarteners walked down the red carpet runway to the sounds of Mark D. Pencil’s “Do You Know Your Alphabet.” The environment was complete with flashing stage lights, strobes and even a disco ball. “Learning the basic alphabet is a powerful tool that many of us take for granted. The alphabet and the sounds the individual letters make are the keys to reading and becoming a lifelong learner,” said Villa. “Making this learning experience fun and memorable by using songs is a hallmark of classical pedagogy. I am certain our kindergarten class and all those who attended this event will not forget the Alphabet Fashion show.”

Petaluma Adult School had its winter graduation on Jan. 27. According to Lori Deen, PAS assistant principal, this was the largest graduating class with 43 graduates. Petaluma Adult School offers a high school diploma program designed for adults who did not complete the traditional high school model, but want to pursue academic success. The program offers an opportunity for students to work independently at their own pace, offers a small lab-style class and provides teacher support when needed. Students who do not have transcripts from their previous school or who need more than 50 credits are often interested in pursuing test preparation classes for the HiSET or GED high school equivalency. Preparation can be done in either English or Spanish. For more information, call Petaluma Adult School at 778-4633. Congratulations, graduates!

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schoolsargus-courier.com)