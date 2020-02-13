Police log Feb. 5 to Feb. 11

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

There were no felony arrests in town on this date. Good job, Petaluma!

Thursday, Feb. 6

6:09 p.m.: Valentina Gomez, 24, of Petaluma, was cited at Corona Road and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for driving under the influence of alcohol.

6:32 p.m.: Terri L. Frongia, 63, of Petaluma, was cited on N. McDowell Blvd. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:39 p.m.: Richard C. Hilden, 55, of Petaluma, was arrested on Acorn Circle for felony, domestic violence assault with injury.

Friday, Feb. 7

9:05 a.m.: James E. Wilen, 52, of Petaluma, was arrested on Wilson Street for trespassing and occupying a property without consent.

11:00 a.m.: a 12-year-old Petaluma juvenile was cited for posession of a weapon at school.

Saturday, Feb. 8

12:16 a.m.: A 13-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested on Evergreen Lane for misdemeanor battery on a person.

9:40 p.m.: Juan C. Ruiz-Rivera, 40, of Vallejo, was arrested at First and D Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:53 p.m.: Marciano Flores-Velsco, 53, of Petaluma, was arrested on E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, Feb. 9

7:31 p.m.: Bruce E. Adams, 47, of Petaluma, was arrested for public intoxication.

Monday, Feb. 10

3:27 p.m.: Justin R. Huff, 45, of San Francisco, was arrested on E. Washington Street for misdemeanor battery on a person.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

11:00 a.m.: A 16-year-old Petaluma Juvenile was cited at Casa Grande High School for being a minor in posession of cannabis on school grounds during school hours.