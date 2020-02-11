Unusually warm North Bay weather likely to cool over next few days

It was unusually warm Monday for February in the North Bay, but temperatures likely will drop back to normal over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures reached as high as 79 degrees at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, said meteorologist Rick Canepa. While it wasn’t a record high for Santa Rosa, it was well above the average of 60 degrees for this time of year.

Meanwhile, the Napa State Hospital tied its record high of 76 degrees, set in 2018, Canepa said.

The tease of spring weather was caused by northerly winds conducive to warming and drying, Canepa said.

But Tuesday, temperatures will fall a little, reaching a high closer to 75 degrees, and over the next few days temperatures are expected to return to the seasonal norm.

The weekend’s strong winds eased by Monday night, and chances for rain over the next few days are pretty slim, Canepa said. There may be some light rain coming this weekend, but he said they would only bring less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

“There’s time yet,” Canepa said of the possibility of rain over the next few weeks. “Hopefully we’ll see better prospects (soon).”