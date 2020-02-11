Subscribe

Sonoma County couples share their secrets to a happy relationship

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2020, 2:35PM

News flash, Friday is Valentine’s Day and that got us thinking about the best relationship advice we’ve ever received.

Never go to bed angry was high on our list but we wanted more so we asked Press Democrat readers.

Local lovebirds who have been together anywhere from 5 to 50 years reached out to share what makes their relationship work and what some of their silly fights have been over the years.

“Treat your loved one like you chose them out of everyone on earth, because you did,” Becky Montrose of Santa Rosa said.

Ian Eddy of Forestville has a slightly different approach to keeping his relationship going: “I wake up and apologize first thing in the morning because I know I’m going to screw something up, so I just get it over with at the beginning of the day.”

Click through the gallery above to see Sonoma County couple’s secrets for a long-lasting relationship.

