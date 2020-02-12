Students working hard at playing

Students in McKinley School’s kindergarten class studied Goldilocks and the Three Bears this week. According to their teacher, Kristen Alton, these eager readers compared different versions of the familiar story, practiced retelling, and became engineers testing out ways to build a chair that would hold up under the pressure of pennies. Congratulations to the two groups whose storybook-inspired chairs could hold over 60 pennies.

—

The eighth-grade students at St. Vincent Elementary School are off to the woods. According to Admissions Coordinator, Danielle Rynning, these junior high adventurers will spend the week among the Redwood Trees in Occidental. “This adventure comes as they prepare to graduate from a school some have attended for nine years. This outdoor education provides the students time to bond together on hikes, sky bridges and many other activities out in nature. While the oldest group of students is off on the outdoor adventure, the young students in first-grade are busy investigating nature and learning what things to consider when making predictions. These scientists in training are observing the life cycle of a caterpillar. They check in daily to see if there are any changes. They are interested and excited about nature,” states Rynning.

—

McDowell’s Monarchs are busy working hard at playing. Last week, Principal Lauri Anderson shared that all McDowell students participated in Global School Play Day. “Our entire campus was energized by the creativity, inventiveness, compassion, and cooperation of our students,” Anderson said. “Students interacted with Legos, Play-doh, foam ramps, cardboard and all sorts of other items in this epic celebration of positive play. It was an unforgettable experience.” On Friday, docents from the Charles Schulz Museum brought incredible activities to McDowell School’s kindergarten and sixth-grade students. “For our aspiring artists and animators, this was an especially valuable day,” Anderson said. “This was a great way to celebrate McDowell Monarchs’ artistic creativity and connect with our local community,” notes Anderson.

—

Valley Vista’s Elementary students also enjoyed campus activities for Global School Play Day. Valley Vista’s Vikings hosted their hird year of this event. “Unstructured play is a critical component of child development so all students TK through sixth could choose where and how to play,” explained principal Catina Haugen. Flag football, checkers, painting, robotics, reading a book and building creations with cardboard were a few of the options kids picked. Staff had an eye on safety as students roamed campus with friends. From games to activities, from big play to quiet play, all Vikings enjoyed the day.

—

I love this story during Valentine’s week. The Petaluma Health Care District published its February Community Health newsletter with the story “Staying Alive: Hands-Only CPR” about supporting Heart Safe programs in our local schools. Every Heart Month, Healthquest CPR teams up with the Petaluma Fire Department to teach hands-only CPR to more than 770 seventh-grade students throughout Petaluma. The message also included a reminder that if you follow the beat “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, you will administer perfectly-timed CPR chest compressions. For more details about the school program or to sign up for a CPR class contact https://phcd.org/healthquestclasses.php.

—

Sharing the Love with our community. Local students hand-made heartfelt Valentines for clients of Petaluma People Services Center and the volunteers at Petaluma Educational Foundation’s Alphabet Soup Thrift Stores. The heartfelt messages of thanks and support are sure to brighten the day of all those opening these sweet gestures of love and kindness on this Valentine’s Day!

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schoolsargus-courier.com)