Fast-tracked affordable housing may be coming to Petaluma

A controversial state bill that fast tracks affordable housing construction will soon impact some Petaluma developments.

State bill 35, which went into effect in 2018 and was introduced by Assemblyman Scott Weiner, gives affordable housing developments an opportunity to blaze past numerous steps and processes, accelerating construction significantly for eligible projects.

But the state-mandated process for such developments also circumvents elements of local control, a source of concern for some local municipalities, including Petaluma.

Affordable housing developer MidPen Housing is likely to be among the first developers to use the process. Project Manager Riley Weissenborn said they are looking to build a 40-unit multifamily development along Petaluma Boulevard North between Kent and Oak streets. He said the units will be 100% affordable, geared toward those earning 30 to 60% of the average medium income.

“Time is huge, it can take anywhere between six and eighteen months to get these projects entitled,” Weissenborn said at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. “This process could really speed it up and get affordable housing units on the ground much faster and address such a huge issue we have here in the county and this city.”

The state law mandates that local jurisdictions that have not achieved regional housing need goals, or RHNA, must provide the accelerated process in order to expedite and encourage affordable housing construction across the state. Proposed developments in Petaluma must meet a number of requirements to use the new process, including offering at least 50% of the proposed units at an affordable rate.

Unlike the standard process used to assess development, the law’s review framework notably exempts review under California Environmental Quality Act standards and do not typically require public notification and hearings.

Because the city has not met its RHNA affordable housing goals, developers are able to invoke the SB 35 process.

According to the 2018 Annual Housing Report for Petaluma, the city met just 5% of the RHNA targets for very low income units and 1% of the low income unit targets. Out of 750 building permits, the city issued a combined 27 approvals for low and very low income units. The vast majority of housing built in 2018 caters to those earning above moderate income, coming in at 207% of the regional housing target. The report assessing affordable housing progress in Petaluma throughout 2019 is expected sometime in April.

“We have a woeful record in creating affordable housing and not meeting requirements,” City Councilman Kevin McDonnell said. “Five percent is embarrassing. So because of that, the state intervened, and I think the state is likely to continue to intervene.”

Mirroring larger state trends, Petaluma’s average income continues to rise as affordable housing construction progress stagnates. The Sonoma County Economic Development Board reports Petaluma’s median household income in 2018 was $84,003, and is projected to grow 16% by 2023.

In Petaluma, where housing development often attracts large and engaged crowds of citizens to local meetings, the ability to sidestep public hearing and Planning Commission input presents a significant change. However, planning commissioners Tuesday expressed concern over holding public forums over projects that invoke the new streamlined process if they have no recourse to address them.

“I do think a lot of my fellow commission members have raised this issue that if people come in here expecting to be heard, and then there’s no way to remedy what their concerns are, I think that’s kind of presenting an awkward situation,” Commissioner Patrick Streeter said. He suggested instead an optional concept review procedure to allow for feedback and guidance.

Planning commissioners also discussed their lack of authority or input over subjective design criteria under the new process for the fast tracked developments.

Both MidPen Housing and Burbank Housing, two affordable housing developers with development history in Petaluma, pledged to keep their processes transparent despite relaxed requirements over public forums and Planning Commission hearings.

Councilman McDonnell indicated this was a point that city staff will continue to find a solution for as the first few developers begin to invoke the fast track process.

“We have to find that public forum,” McDonnell said. “If it’s not at our Planning Commission, then where is it?”

Planning Manager Heather Hines said the city doesn’t yet have an application from a developer for the new state-mandated process, encouraging more conversation over how to incorporate public input.

