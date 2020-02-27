Watershed program seeps into Petaluma classrooms

Friends of the Petaluma River’s Watershed Classroom in collaboration with the City of Petaluma, is offering six scholarships to middle and high school students. The annual FOPR competition involves students creating a short, compelling, well filmed and edited public service announcement.

This year’s competition asks students to create a video illustrating what people can do to reduce microplastics in the Petaluma River. Videos can be a skit, newscast, music video, documentary style video, or even an animation. Students are encouraged to be creative.

Students in 6th through 12th grade from Petaluma and Penngrove may compete and the submission deadline is March 31st.

FOPR’s Stephanie Bastianon explained that the organization supports outdoor education that is hands-on and project-based. Their Watershed Classroom program directly supports educators with curriculum that is robust and gives students meaningful outdoor experiences. She said that it’s project-based with a defined driving question that encourages sustained inquiry by students and an opportunity to report their findings to the public.

Friends of the Petaluma River also supports nature camps. Green Heron Nature Camp over the summer and Nature Immersion programming during the school year directly connect youth with nature through games, skill building, curiosity and play.

“Allowing youth time to directly connect to the river through play and exploration is a high priority in all our work,” said Bastianon.

Ultimately, the FOPR are trying to encourage a love of the outdoors and the Petaluma River in the hopes that students will want to protect these wild places.

“After over 10 years of offering nature camps and classroom education about the Petaluma Watershed, we have been thrilled to see real change in the knowledge and understanding in local youth about their environment,” said Bastianon. “In the classroom, we often find that students already have learned the concept of the Petaluma Watershed and know something of its importance through an earlier class or camp with us. More youth are participating in our stewardship days and river cleanups or choosing to focus their own projects on the River.”

Bastianon noted, “Camp participants often begin their time with us with very little time spent playing outdoors and we hear from parents that it was their child’s favorite week of the summer. They leave camp muddy and happy with time spent canoing, hiking, swimming and playing. With children who return year after year, we hear of marked improvements in concentration, critical thinking, patience, and emotional development. From teachers participating in our Watershed Classroom program, we hear that students were more engaged and retained knowledge better when participating in the program curriculum.”

Friends of the Petaluma River’s website notes that it is committed to supporting Petaluma educators and the implementation of curriculum that focuses on our community’s most important natural resource, the Petaluma River and watershed. Participating educators will receive a $500 stipend to use to design and implement their new curriculum. Bastianon said 3,000 students from 13 different schools have learned about the Petaluma Watershed through this program.

Teacher Linda Righetti Judah of Petaluma High School said her 10th grade biology classes are participating in the watershed classroom. They are exploring what microplastics are and how they impact living things.

“We just started thinking about the video contest and discussing the topic and how to do a storyboard to plan out their entries,” said Judah. “We’re still in the very early stages.”