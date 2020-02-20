Helping Petaluma stay fit, one shoe at a time

Holly Wick likes to joke that it sometimes feels like she’s trained most people in Petaluma at one point or the other. But what’s most surprising is that she even has the time to do so.

The world-class triathlete, long time fitness educator and owner of Athletic Soles is something of an exercise evangelist in town, espousing the gospel of movement for decades. Whether it be in classrooms, gyms or in the exercise and fitness shop she has owned and operated for 16 years, Wick is constantly urging people to get up and move.

“My goal in opening Athletic Soles was just to educate people, put them in good shoes and encourage them to be active,” Wick said. “It was really that simple.”

The store is a recognizable fixture among downtown storefronts, occupying a window-lined corner on Petaluma Boulevard North and Western Avenue. Shoppers can find exercise gear, clothing and accessories, along with kernels of exercise advice and information about local training programs or running groups.

Along with her store, Wick has a strong presence in Petaluma as an exercise instructor. She has taught physical education to students in Sonoma and Marin counties, led Police Academy preparation trainings at Santa Rosa Junior College, instructed Judo classes in Petaluma and worked as a fitness instructor at two local gyms. Wick currently teaches spinning, core and triathlon training at Synergy Health Club.

As much as she enjoys helping people with their fitness goals, the competitive 62-year-old athlete is just as outspoken about challenging common athlete stereotypes, especially those that cast doubt on women and older athletes.

“My biggest pet peeve is folks telling me that age will slow you down,” Wick said in an email. “That’s laughable, just ask the younger athletes I pass on my bike!”

As a life-long athlete, Wick has spent nearly her whole life fighting against those that underestimated her abilities, whether it be age or gender-based.

Growing up in Montreal, she and her neighborhood friends would play outside until the street lights turned on, climbing trees, playing on monkey bars and swimming at the community pool. But when it came time to funnel her boundless energy into organized sports, Wick discovered there weren’t any sports leagues for girls, only boys.

In high school, she trained as a competitive gymnast then discovered Judo after moving to British Columbia to attend college. Wick said she had to obtain special permission to use the college’s weight room for Judo training – women weren’t usually allowed in. Nevertheless, she obtained her black belt and represented Canada in an international tournament, rising above male competitors.

“When women do well in sports, although there are men who are very supportive, it seems like a lot of people just want to dismiss you,” Wick said. “In swimming and cycling, women professional athletes finish all the time in the top 10 in those categories.”

Wick moved to Petaluma in 1996 with her former husband, whose business was located in town. Unable to obtain permission to work after arriving, Wick threw herself into exercising, eventually signing up for a triathlon in 1997, and placing third.

After her surprise win, Wick began to pursue the sport more seriously, moving on to a half Ironman then a full Ironman in the space of just a few years. As the years progressed and Wick reached her 40s and 50s, her performance only continued to improve, blazing past injuries and even a cancer diagnosis.

“I have learned a lot from other female athletes to push boundaries and not limit yourself to your gender and not let age define your abilities,” Wick said in an email. “This philosophy got me through cancer nine years ago and other setback and injuries.”

In 2018, Wick placed third in the world in the half Ironman distance. She has competed in Ironman races in Santa Rosa, Tahoe, Arizona, Hawaii, South Africa and France. She’s currently gearing up for the Ironman World Championship in New Zealand. All while teaching weekly gym classes, leading a triathlon training group, running her business and doting on a new grandchild.

“You just have to make it a priority, that’s all,” Wick said of the time commitment and discipline. “I think the average American watches 4 to 6 hours a day of television. Even cutting that in half, you can get it done.”

But even more important than that, Wick said, is that each person simply finds what they enjoy and look forward to.

“There’s something for everyone,” she said.

