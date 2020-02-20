Beer events in focus after spate of Petaluma DUIs

A spate of Petaluma DUI collisions earlier this month surpassed weekly averages fourfold, leading law enforcement to question the isolated surge and possible correlation with local beer-focused events.

Lt. Tim Lyons with the Petaluma Police Department said officers respond to approximately one DUI event per week, a weekly average he says has remained roughly the same the past few years. Yet in the week of Feb. 1-8, police responded to four incidents of drivers under the influence. Two occurred in the last few days of January, bringing the number of collisions up to six in an eight-day period.

Two occurred less than 30 minutes apart Feb. 6 as patrons drove away from HenHouse Brewing Company on North McDowell Boulevard, at 6:09 p.m. and at 6:32 p.m. It was the brewery’s annual limited-edition beer release, one of Petaluma’s most popular beer tourism events that attracts an influx of beer fans.

Similar to Pliny the Younger’s annual release at Russian River Brewing Company Feb. 7, HenHouse releases its Big Chicken every year around the same time. The anticipated event draws beer lovers to its Petaluma location to try the brew and be among the first to purchase bottles, albeit in crowds smaller than those that congregate across the county for Pliny.

This year’s Big Chicken Double IPA has an alcohol by volume of roughly 11%, a relatively high percentage, though more common among craft beers. In comparison, beers such as Corona, Heineken and Budweiser contain an alcohol by volume of about 5%.

Recognizing the beer’s high alcohol content and the event’s celebratory atmosphere, HenHouse Brewing Company Co-Founder and CEO Collin McDonnell said the tasting room limits customers to two pours each to limit over-consumption. Tasting room employees also undergo additional beer serving training that exceeds state alcohol serving requirements, further teaching servers when and how to cut someone off.

“We take it super, super seriously,” McDonnell said. “It’s one of the biggest concerns of ours and we make sure we’re not over serving people.”

In 2019, police said there were 59 DUI collisions in Petaluma and about 200 arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence. The department saw its highest recorded number of DUI-related events in 2008, with 605 arrests and 147 collisions, Lyons wrote in a press release.

This month’s increase in DUI collisions do not necessarily equate to an increase in intoxicated drivers, considering police ramps up its presence around businesses hosting beer events, leading to a greater probability that those who are drinking and driving are caught.

“We try to keep an eye out when there’s a beer release or beer week or some other event going on,” Lyons said. “We’re always trying to keep track of current events and deploy our resources appropriately when that happens.”

However, Lyons said the recent back-to-back DUI crashes have been unusual, especially during a period of the year when beer tourism increases across the county. Brewery-specific events in Petaluma and neighboring cities tie in with the yearly San Francisco Beer Week, which is marked by events across the Bay Area celebrating the region’s craft scene.

For HenHouse, along with ensuring its employees are well-trained and customers have strict two-pour limits, McDonnell said the atmosphere of an establishment can also encourage more responsible consumption.

“What we really encourage is for people to take beer to go,” McDonnell said. “We take the concept of a tasting room really seriously. We’re not a bar, or a pub, so if people like the beer, we encourage them to taste it and then take it home.”

Aside from drunk drivers, the stretch of North McDowell Boulevard between Old Redwood Highway and Corona Road has been a safety concern for law enforcement in the past. Opposite HenHouse Brewing Company sits the massive Lagunitas complex and its popular taproom, restaurant and entertainment venue. Until very recently, 101 North Brewing Company was also located on the block.

It’s common to see people darting back and forth across the busy road to change venues or get to their cars, especially on sunny weekends that beckon crowds of people to the breweries.

Petaluma police said in four of the six collisions between Jan. 31 and Feb. 8, only the driver was injured. On Jan. 30, Lyons said a driver left the Roaring Donkey bar and crashed into a parked car on D Street at 2:29 a.m., and the Jan. 31 incident involved a driver that ran into two utility poles near Samuel Drive at 2:15 a.m. A few days later on Feb. 5 at 5:58 a.m., police said a driver struck a parked car on Wood Sorrel Drive. The last collision in the week-long period Feb. 8 involved a 19-year-old that allegedly struck a parked vehicle on Hayes Lane near Belle View Avenue, according to police.