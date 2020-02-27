‘Petaluma Pete’ honored for volunteer service

Nearly everyone who has visited downtown Petaluma has seen his face and heard his music, but few know John Maher’s name. They instead know him by a different moniker — Petaluma Pete.

Just about every weekend evening for the past 13 years, Maher has donned his signature bowler hat, vest and white gloves and tickled the ivories of his Baldwin piano, always in character, his honky-tonk music reverberating throughout downtown Petaluma.

The Petaluma Pete persona has become a local icon, as synonymous with the town as its namesake river. Maher, though, said he does it simply to beautify the city he adopted, a long way from the one where he grew up.

“Here in Petaluma, it’s possible to make a difference and make things better,” he said. “I’m just a piano player. That’s all I am.”

For his work as Petaluma’s unofficial ambassador, Maher is being honored with the Volunteer of the Year award at the Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence.

Maher, 69, was raised by a different river in East St. Louis, Illinois, on the banks of the Mississippi. While his friends were listening to Elvis, Maher was getting into Big Tiny Little, Jo Ann Castle and other honky-tonk piano players that he tried to emulate.

He worked on a riverboat on the Mississippi. He moved to Chicago and played piano at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor.

Eventually, he got a job doing marketing for the National Association of Music Merchants, which took him to Southern California. On a business trip 13 years ago, Maher drove through Petaluma and “fell in love with the town,” he said.

“I made an illegal U-turn and came back,” he said. “I told my bride we’re going to move here.”

By “bride,” Maher is referring to his wife Brenda Maher, who owned French Hen Antiques until she was diagnosed four years ago with cancer, from which she recovered. The couple raised a son and a daughter.

A marketing maven, Maher got to work trying to put Petaluma on the map by doing what he does best — making music. Thus Petaluma Pete was hatched.

“It was just my way of saying thank you to Petaluma for the opportunity to live here,” he said. “It’s a spiritual thing, a personal thing.”

Maher teamed up with the Petaluma Downtown Association and made countless videos promoting the city, all as a volunteer. Playing his piano within earshot of the Turning Basin, he dejectedly watched the decaying of the city’s downtown waterfront.

First, it was the derelict train trestle. Then it was the silted riverbed. When a scourge of rats started plaguing Water Street, Maher decided to take action.

Maher has focused his marketing efforts on cleaning up blighted areas along the river. His videos called attention to the rat problem, and he was happy to see the city take swift action to eradicate the pests.

He supported Mayor Teresa Barrett’s efforts to secure federal funding to dredge the river, a cause that bore fruit with the announcement this month of Army Corps of Engineers funding.

Maher has now turned his attention to the trestle, long an eyesore that he envisions could be a river promenade, a gathering space for concerts and street fairs, which would help draw tourists and improve Petaluma.

To raise money to refurbish the trestle, Maher started the Petaluma Piano Festival and Honky-Tonk Competition. Now in its third year, the September event features donated pianos which local artists decorate and place around downtown.

The culmination is a piano duel to see which local musician can match Petaluma Pete’s honky-tonk skills.

“I’m committed to volunteering wherever I can,” Maher said. “I just can’t help myself. It beats sitting around and watching TV.”

Until then, honky-tonk fans can catch Maher’s free shows every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard. He will even answer to “Pete.”

“No one is going to remember Petaluma John,” he said.

