Handmade jeweler devastated after theft

Siri Hansdotter often thinks about a necklace she made. It’s a small gold pendant modeled after her son’s delicate newborn hand, gently cupping a vibrant opal. She wonders where it is now, perhaps resting on the neck of someone somewhere, unaware of its story. But she doubts she’ll ever know.

The pendant is just one of 30 pieces of Hansdotter’s handmade jewelry stolen in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 from the downtown store and open studio In the Making, setting the designer and small business owner back upwards of $20,000.

“It’s kind of sad to think that it’s out there floating around,” Hansdotter said. “Maybe it’s in the hands of the same person who made a thoughtless move and broke into the store in the middle of the night.”

Police said a man smashed one of the storefront windows at about 3:30 a.m., then allegedly broke into a glass case holding Hansdotter’s fine jewelry collection and swiped the items. The pieces, all handmade rings and necklaces of either gold or sterling silver, represented years of work.

A few of them, such as the hand pendant, feature rare stones such as diamonds, opals and sapphires. Prices ranged between $190 to $2,600 apiece.

“There were a handful of rings that were all one of a kind, with rustic diamonds,” Hansdotter said. “I had just finished them late 2019, I was really excited about them, and then this happened.”

Hansdotter and partner Jenn Conner opened In the Making 2017, which sits along American Alley and faces Putnam Plaza Park. Its layout gives customers an opportunity to watch as makers create their custom wares that they sell at the store alongside other craft items.

“It’s been hard,” Hansdotter said. “I’ve been trying to rebuild the collection, but I don’t think I really realized how much time and work was there in these few pieces.”

The process for a single ring can take weeks, involving numerous steps and fine-tuning to create a piece that is one of a kind. Although she still has the original molds for most of the stolen items, Hansdotter said it will take time to afford to buy the expensive raw materials and rare stones to begin the process of rebuilding her collection.

Hansdotter said the cost of replacing the stolen pieces, along with the loss of potential revenue, are significant impacts on her small business. The fine jewelry collection was not insured.

CEO of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce Onita Pellegrini said small businesses often operate on delicate margins, and something like a robbery can inflict serious damage on a store.

Hansdotter said much of the profit she makes through selling her pieces are immediately re-invested into the small business. Pellegrini said this loss of revenue can often be a “double whammy” for businesses, already strapped with costs of replacing stolen inventory and repairing any damage.

“I would never recommend anyone go without insurance, you just never know when something is going to happen,” Pellegrini said. “But that can be difficult as well, because business insurance is expensive.”

Lt. Ed Crosby said there have been 81 reports of burglary over the past six months in Petaluma, including businesses along with residences and vehicles. He said burglaries like the one at In the Making are not as infrequent as they used to be. Crosby said residents should try to be particularly careful leaving valuables in their vehicles, as there has been a spate of car break-ins recently.

“Petaluma has historically been, and still is, a safe city for its size,” Crosby said. “But we’re not immune to big city crime. As a community we sometimes get surprised when things like this happen, but they do occur.”

Petaluma police do not currently have any leads in the investigation into the burglary at In the Making. Hansdotter said she doubts she’ll ever be able to retrieve the stolen pieces, and is instead focusing on running the shop and finding ways to rebuild her collection and attempt to recoup her losses.

“I poured my heart into this business and feel sad, but I feel silly about feeling sad about it,” Hansdotter said. “I just want the sad to be gone, and to keep doing what I’m doing.”

