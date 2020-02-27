Police log Feb. 20 to Feb. 25

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, Feb. 20

There were no arrests in Petaluma today.

Friday, Feb. 21

7:25 a.m.: Ronald D. Stamp Jr., 36, a transient, along with James G. Baker, 24, of Petaluma, Patricia C. Fairlee, 34, of Geyserville, Michael T. Balazs, a transient, and Rhyan A. Haney, 34, of Petaluma, were cited on Arlington Court for trespassing and occupying property without consent.

12:22 p.m.: Liga E. Daniels, 32, of Sacramento, was arrested on Lauren Drive for misdemeanor domestic violence.

1:37 p.m.: Jacki C. Tucker, 29, of Hayward was arrested on East Washington Street for felony cruelty to a child (with possible injury) and felony domestic assault by strangulation.

5:30 p.m.: Kathy F. Moon, 53, of Petaluma was arrested on Bristol Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Saturday, Feb. 22

There were no arrests in Petaluma today.

Sunday, Feb. 23

2:53 a.m.: Neftau Cortes, 28, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Fairgrounds Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license.

2:43 p.m.: Alejandro Barragan, 23, of Petaluma was arrested on Old Redwood Highway for misdemeanor credit card theft, felony receiving of known stolen property, and in possession of a stun gun while being a narcotics addict.

3:43 p.m.: Kendall C. Hansen-Keys, 36, of Rohnert Park was arrested on East Washington Street for misdemeanor camera-related violation of privacy.

Monday, Feb. 24

4:13 p.m.: Ana M. Meinhoffer, 72, of Petaluma was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for trespassing and occupation of a property without consent.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

8:18 p.m.: Matthew C. Irving, 54, of Petaluma was arrested on Wilson Street for a misdemeanor violation of probation.