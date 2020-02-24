No end in sight for declining enrollment at Santa Rosa Junior College

Santa Rosa Junior College, a century- old institution with Ivy League-style brick buildings and stately oak trees on its Mendocino Avenue campus, is about to reopen a popular theater transformed by a $32 million renovation and break ground on a $78 million science and technology classroom building.

The school that has served 1.7 million students since opening in 1918 in a Santa Rosa High School basement still has millions of dollars remaining in voter-approved bond funds to continue developing what President Frank Chong calls “the campus for the next generation.”

But a cloud created by declining enrollment — down 20% since 2011 — shrouds the venerable college, prompting cuts in faculty and curriculum that make it harder for students to get the classes they need and boosting class sizes beyond recommended levels.

The alarming trend isn’t limited to Santa Rosa Junior College. Declining enrollment pervades the state’s community college system, the largest in nation, and is also affecting the budgets of public primary and secondary schools statewide.

The downturn shows no end in sight, with many factors at SRJC that Chong and others say are beyond their control — the prolonged economic expansion, the county’s shrinking school-age population and sky-high housing costs, exacerbated by the loss of thousands of homes to the 2017 fires.

According to some on campus, the fallout at SRJC — conceived at the end of World War I to give Sonoma County’s farm kids a pathway to UC Berkeley — threatens to undermine it as a launchpad to higher education and quality vocational training.

Recent changes, including cuts to instruction and additions to class size, have “jeopardized our legacy of excellence,” said Sean Martin, a philosophy instructor and president of the All Faculty Association, the union that represents instructors.

Chong, 63, who took the helm of SRJC in 2012, just after the enrollment decline began, says the college remains an exceptional Sonoma County institution, tops among all community colleges in the state for its transfer rate of students into the University of California system. Its recent initiatives include a pioneering commercial hemp cultivation project at its Forestville farm and plans for a cutting-edge regional construction trades center in Petaluma.

“The future of SRJC will be one of quality, not quantity,” he said. “The college will continue to be ‘the go to’ choice for affordable quality education for both transfer and workforce training in the region.”

But the cuts keep coming. This semester, SRJC put on hiatus a flagship program that has trained rangers at city, county and national parks for more than four decades, citing declining enrollment and an anticipated budget crunch.

Chong, along with board members, instructors, boosters and student leaders, says the surging economy is largely to blame, pointing to a similar pattern across the state and nation.

“I don’t pray for a recession, but it’s good for our enterprise, higher education,” he said.

The student decline dates from the wake of the recession. Enrollment in the state’s community college system of 115 schools peaked in 2008 at 2.7 million; by 2012, it had sunk 2.1 million, a 22% drop. It held steady at around 2.1 million through 2018, but enrollment at SRJC continued to fall, fueled almost entirely by the loss of part-time students.

Chong, a former Obama administration appointee who has worked 28 years in higher education, was matter of fact about what he sees as the root cause of the trend.