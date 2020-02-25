Driver abandons car after crashing into Petaluma property

Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a Petaluma property Sunday night, then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities were called to a home on Skillman Lane around 8:10 p.m. and discovered the driver of a silver Chevrolet Corvette had failed to navigate a turn from nearby Marshall Avenue, took out a wooden fence and damaged a palm tree and other landscaping on a residential property, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Efforts to locate the driver were unsuccessful, but CHP is actively investigating the incident as a hit and run, Officer David deRutte said. The car is registered to a Petaluma resident, he said.