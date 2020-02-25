Subscribe

Driver abandons car after crashing into Petaluma property

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 9:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a Petaluma property Sunday night, then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities were called to a home on Skillman Lane around 8:10 p.m. and discovered the driver of a silver Chevrolet Corvette had failed to navigate a turn from nearby Marshall Avenue, took out a wooden fence and damaged a palm tree and other landscaping on a residential property, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Efforts to locate the driver were unsuccessful, but CHP is actively investigating the incident as a hit and run, Officer David deRutte said. The car is registered to a Petaluma resident, he said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine