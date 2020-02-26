Petaluma council passes controversial Corona Station deal

The Petaluma City Council voted 4-3 Monday to approve the controversial Corona Station development project attached to the proposed east Petaluma SMART station and a 405-unit development downtown.

The approval is a final punctuation in what has been a series of public meetings stretching the last four months over the complex project, encompassing two development projects, private developer agreements and a funding scheme with the rail agency.

The greenlight launches an intricate chain of events set to unlock more than 500 new housing units and provide SMART with the funding and parking space it needs to begin station construction.

In a deviation from the Jan. 27 city council meeting straw vote, councilman Kevin McDonnell joined Mayor Teresa Barrett and Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fischer in voting down the Corona Station and Downtown Station development projects. Council member objections largely aligned with community criticism, including calls for more affordable housing units in both projects and creating a denser, mixed use concept at the Corona Road site.

Public meetings discussing the item have been marked by significant community pushback, a divisiveness paralleled in the council’s split vote.

“There’s nothing I like about this project,” Fischer said, who says the project’s single-family single-use plan violates the city’s General Plan. “I’ve disliked it ever since I first heard about it a year ago, actually.”

Monday was the development project’s second visit to City Hall chambers following the council’s decision to delay an official vote Jan. 27, instructing developers to include more affordable housing units at the Downtown Station apartment project.

The intended developer of the downtown project, Hines Company, complied with the request, adding 11 on-site affordable units. The remaining 50 affordable units mandated by the city’s policy largely requiring new developments to include affordable options is to be handled through another developer, Burbank Housing. The affordable housing developer has verbally committed to building the 50 units near Quarry Heights on Petaluma Boulevard South.

Despite prior votes supporting the Corona Station project at both Planning Commission meetings and City Council, McDonnell said the deal breaker for him was affordable housing.

Approval of the Corona Station residential project, 110 single-family homes at the corner of Corona Road and North McDowell Boulevard, was interwoven through a complex set of agreements involving land owner Lomas Partners and SMART to the 405-unit Downtown Station residential development located behind the existing Petaluma SMART station.

For council members, this meant a vote for any single element of the project was also a vote for the others, inexorably attaching the Corona Station housing project and the Downtown Station housing project with the intended addition of Petaluma’s second SMART station.

The four council members that voted to approve the project have pointed to this as a complicating factor, some expressing outright displeasure with the development projects. However, the promise of the east side SMART station overrode a majority of council members’ dislike of the developments, some doubting whether the city would be able to build its long-desired second station any other way.

“I have zero confidence in us getting a train station in the next 10 years if we don’t do this deal,” said Councilman Gabe Kearney, who voted to approve the projects.

Lomas Partners entered into a complex and litigious partnership with SMART years ago that resulted in a land sale agreement, giving the rail agency a portion of the Corona land to use as parking for the future station. In return, SMART will sell the expansive parcel behind the downtown station to Lomas Partners for development, giving the rail agency needed revenue to go toward the second station’s construction.

However, talks between the city and SMART to create a binding agreement involving Petaluma’s intended $2 million contribution toward construction is ongoing, after a draft agreement was nixed abruptly late last week. New negotiations are slated to begin in the coming week and are to include a SMART board member and city council member in renewed talks.

“I think it’s fair to say that we have an agreement in principle but the language was never finalized, as it was not agreed to by both parties,” said SMART board member and Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt. “But I trust we’ll get there.”

