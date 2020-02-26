THE CHALKBOARD: McKinley third graders design cities

Matthew De Lucia-Zeltzer’s students at McKinley Elementary School tackled a considerable challenge last week. In the project-based learning math unit, third graders became architects and used their geometry skills to design and build their own metropolises. “Students earned ‘permits’ to build, created blueprint plans — with specific geometric requirements — for nine separate, but interconnected sections of their city, and then added specific 3D shapes to build upwards,” reports De Lucia-Zeltzer. They also tackled an engineering challenge — adding a raised highway, subway, or public rail system to the map — and created an interactive quiz to engage “visitors” in their learning. This creative unit wrapped up with the creation of a tour guide program using the Book Creator app that highlights special geometrical landmarks in their cities. Kudos to these young architects for designing cities of the future as part of their third-grade academic lesson.

—

Members of the Petaluma City Police Department visited Harvest Christian School last week. Harvest Christian welcomed officers from the Petaluma Police Department for their Community Helpers Week. As part of a study of local history and community, kindergarten teacher Laura Orth worked with a class parent to arrange the special visit. Police officers arrived in full uniform in their police cars. They taught the students about public safety in Petaluma, what a police officer does each day and gave a tour of the two cars they arrived in. The kindergarten students were especially excited to sit inside the car and see all the various pieces of equipment inside the vehicles. “Harvest Christian School is thankful for all the men and women who work hard to keep our community safe,” says Harvest’s Jason Villa.

—

Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club arrived on the River Montessori campus with their hands full. Every year, the club passes out dictionaries to third-year students, and this week, the River students were overjoyed to receive their own dictionaries. This follows a school-wide Winter Wonderland 10th annual Walk-a-Thon last Friday that offered fun, games and some silly moments for the student body that gathered under the bright blue skies and spent the day outdoors. Smiles, sun, short sleeve shirts and schoolyard fun — what more could you ask for in the middle of February? Earlier this month, the fourth- and fifth-year students stayed at Westminster Woods for a week. They participated in an Environmental Education and Character Development Program that offered memorable activities as the students worked together to navigate a ropes course, explore during nature walks and so much more.

—

Things were glowing at the Grant School dance this past weekend. The Grant School community gathered on campus with family and friends for the school’s Grant Disco Glow Party. With flashing lights, lively music, sweet treats and lots of laughs, students and their families danced the night away in the multipurpose room as they decorated their outfits with glow necklaces and other neon party favors.

—

There’s a rumble around campus for the Petaluma High Auto Shop Engineering Program, according to program supporter Tarathena Blume. The newest project for the 2020/2021 school year is a 1930 Ford model A 5-window coupe donated by The Plaza North shopping center. The local retail center team is working with the students on the ’55 Ford rebuild. The campus’ auto shop teacher Mr. Benson said that since he started at Petaluma High in the fall, the current two beginning classes have increased to maximum capacity. Benson also mentioned that the newly increased interest has literally doubled enrollment for next year, and in his opinion, could easily fill five full blocks of class time. Blume notes Benson has a team of supporters, from all over the community, who will “Continue pushing forward to enhance all trade programs and ensure that students have the skill sets needed to pursue highly desired and well-compensated careers.”

—

As previously reported, Kenilworth Junior High students were looking forward to welcoming a special guest to campus this month. On Tuesday morning, the students in Carol Chavez’s English class gathered in the multipurpose room to hear first-hand of life during World War II from a classmate of Anne Frank. Unlike Frank, Dina and her family separated and were sent to stay in different towns with families who were part of the Jewish network helping to save members of their community from being sent to concentration camps. Dina and her two daughters spent more than an hour sharing their family’s history and answering questions from the students. The personal account of the war — needing to go into hiding, and how she found her family again once the war was over — was very moving. Dina’s message was clear, “We are here to support each other. Help when you see something that isn’t right. Stand up for each other.” It is an experience these junior high students will not soon forget.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)