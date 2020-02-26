Record-dry February in Sonoma County is cause for concern, fire authorities say

A bone-dry February is about to go into the local record books, punctuating the rising unease among residents and fire officials over the specter of renewed drought and an early fire season that could lead to calamitous conditions come fall.

No measurable rain has fallen — or is expected — this month in Sonoma County, marking the first time in more than a century that February has delivered zero precipitation in Santa Rosa, where records go back to 1902.

Since this month, the most arid February on the books was in 1953, with a mere 0.08 inch of rain in the city.

The last time any measurable rain came down in Sonoma County was Jan. 28, when 0.03 was reported.

“Just enough to wet the ground,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson.

And that moisture is long gone, with a string of unseasonably warm, clear days over the past two weeks ushering in an early glimpse of spring, including bud break on local vineyards and fields of blossoming wildflowers in the hills. Santa Rosa hit 81 degrees Tuesday, setting a new record for Feb. 25.

The winter storm door isn’t entirely shut. March can deliver megastorms — in dry years they are hailed as “March Miracles” — yet the prospects for one of those turnarounds don’t look good, authorities said.

“We are still in the ‘window’ for a miracle spring but every dry week that passes decreases the odds of that happening,” said Jay Jasperse, chief engineer at Sonoma Water, the agency that supplies Russian River water to 600,000 Sonoma and Marin county residents.

Santa Rosa has received 15.82 i nches of rain since Oct. 1, about two-thirds the seasonal average for this time of year. Little more than 2 inches has fallen since January.

Blame for the dry patch rests with a high pressure ridge that has been shunting storms north into Canada. It could relent the weekend of March 7, but “the jury is still out” on whether it brings rain, said Ryan Walbrun, a National Weather Service meteorologist. A slight chance of rain exists for Sunday, he said.

But “widespread beneficial rainfall is not anticipated at this time,” the weather service said Tuesday.

The parched outlook comes in what is typically one of the wettest months, when the Russian River is known to spill its banks and inundate towns for days. This week marks the one-year anniversary of a multi-day storm that caused the worst flooding on the river in nearly 25 years, coming up just shy of the historic Valentine’s Day flood of 1986, which caused widespread damage in and around Guerneville.

By contrast, the river’s flow Tuesday at Hacienda bridge near town was less than one-tenth of the 80-year average for this time of year.

A dry winter means brush and timber that provide “heavy fuel” for wildfires are deprived of the usual seasonal soaking and prematurely become ready burn, said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa’s fire marshal.

“It’s happened before,” he said. “It’s something we have to start thinking about if we don’t break the pattern.”

Santa Rosa’s zone of greatest wildfire risk — no secret for longtime residents or even newcomers within the past few years — is now documented in a map. It shows the sprawling area west of the Mayacamas Mountains, taking in the city’s northeast shoulder.