Police log Feb. 26 to March 3

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

11:19 a.m.: Matthew N. Bushner, 19, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Street for disorderly conduct and violation of probation.

Thursday, Feb. 27

6:27 a.m.: Gina M. Coello, 48, of Petaluma was arrested on Kings Canyon Court for misdemeanor domestic abuse and felony violation of probation.

3:06 p.m.: A 16-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested at Bassett Street and Howard Street for felony domestic violence assault-with-injury and felony false imprisonment.

Friday, Feb. 28

12:45 p.m.: Erin M. Taggart, 49, identified as homeless, was arrested on Lakeville Highway for panhandling, a misdemeanor.

6:30 p.m.: Guy J. Bridgeman, 51, of Petaluma was arrested on Kentucky Street for carrying a concealed dagger and violation of probation.

Saturday, Feb. 29

12:37 a.m.: Veronica F. Cabrera, 24, of Santa Rosa was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled narcotic with intent to sell it.

8:20 p.m.: Zeno Salinas- Rurales, 22, of Petaluma was arrested on East Washington Street for public intoxication.

Sunday, March 1

12:02 a.m.: Matthew A. Smith, 35, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for the rape of a drugged victim.

12:53 a.m.: Sheldon L. Berkely, 33, of Petaluma was arrested on Bradford Court for felony domestic violence assault and misdemeanor damage to a wireless communications device.

Monday, March 2

2:50 a.m.: Mirchell L. Lagleva, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on East Washington Street for possession of an illegal weapon (billy, blackjack, sandclub, etc.) and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

3:30 a.m.: Robert A. Davis, 61, of Petaluma was arrested in Rohnert Park for felony theft of a vehicle.

11:14 a.m.: Emmanuel Alcanter-Calderon, 28, of Petaluma was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for felony domestic violence assault by strangulation, and felony threatening of a crime with intent to terrorize.

Tuesday, March 3

8:06 p.m.: Evan C. Gregory, 59, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Lakeville Street for felony violation of probation.