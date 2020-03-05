Anthy O’Brien a prolific Petaluma volunteer

Anthy O’Brien learned community involvement at a young age growing up in Oakland. She watched her parents and participated in campaign events for State Sen. Nick Petras, church functions and nonprofit fundraisers.

“I had a lot of role modeling from my parents,” O’Brien, 70, a self-described “nonprofit junkie,” said. “Once you volunteer, you get more out of it and you feel better about yourself. Then you get hooked.”

After moving to Petaluma in 1977, O’Brien unleashed her philanthropic addiction, volunteering for many nonprofits and never turning down an opportunity to help. For her efforts, the Petaluma tech firm chief executive was honored last week with the Citizen of the Year award, the top commendation from the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Awards of Excellence.

“I’m so humbled,” she said of the recognition. “I’m in very good company. It’s common to hear ‘it takes a village,’ and Petaluma is one heck of a village.”

After earning a degree in child development from UC Davis, O’Brien went to work for Pacific Telephone Co., the precursor to Pacific Bell, as a software developer. Her experience in the burgeoning technology field led her to a stint in consulting and later resulted in co-founding Petaluma technology brokerage firm Top Speed Data Communications in 2002.

Her volunteer experience reads like a who’s who list of prominent Petaluma nonprofits. She has served on the boards of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce, Petaluma Educational Foundation, Hospice of Petaluma, Petaluma Boys & Girls Club, Cinnabar Theater, North Bay Children’s Center and Petaluma Peoples Service Center.

O’Brien was one of the founders of 100 Sonoma and of Petaluma’s 100 Sonoma, a funding circle that annually selects one Petaluma-based nonprofit to receive a $10,000 financial gift.

She has volunteered as a driver for iRide and Meals on Wheels, helped with fire disaster response, and even rode a bicycle 100 miles around Lake Tahoe to raise $6,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

She met her current husband, Don O’Brien, through the Boys & Girls Club in 1993, and the couple has raised a blended family of six children and 14 grandchildren.

Libby FitzGerald, Elece Hempel and Sheila Bride, prolific Petaluma volunteers, nominated O’Brien for the Citizen of the Year award, saying that she has exemplified a model of civic responsibility and ethics through her involvement in the community.

“She always says ‘yes’ when it comes to serving others,” they wrote. “Anthy is a breath of fresh air. Her enthusiastic and genuine passion for helping people succeed is refreshing. She leads by example, jumping in to help organize and make it happen. Anthy is not only a top business leader in Petaluma and Sonoma County, she is an accomplished team leader and innovative thinker in her community involvement. Yes, she’s a legend in Petaluma!”

O’Brien has also mentored Casa Grande High School seniors, helping them with career skills. She also gives presentations on the telecommunications industry to future Sonoma State University engineers.

A founder of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee, she helped to create the chamber’s “Women in Business” program.

“Petaluma is unique,” she said. “There are a lot of like-minded thinkers. We do it together.”

Outside of work and volunteering, O’Brien likes to travel with her husband — their goal is to visit all of the U.S. National Parks — as well as hike and play with her grandchildren.

O’Brien will be honored at the Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence, April 2 at Rooster Run Golf Course. After that, she will get right back to work, helping organize a July 4 charity basketball tournament.

“There are so many worthy projects,” she said. “Giving back is what makes you feel good.”

