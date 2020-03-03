Sonoma County voters go to the polls on Super Tuesday

North Coast voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick a Democrat to challenge President Donald Trump in the fall and decide the outcome of an array of local races on the ballot.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Sonoma County election officials have anticipated turnout of 65% to 70%, about on par with 2016. But the local emergency declared Monday over the coronavirus could hamper some of that participation.

More than 80% of Sonoma County voters cast their ballots by mail, but as of Monday, just 31% of those voters had returned a ballot. Turnout will hinge upon a last-minute flood of mail ballots or strong in-person voting from the 18% of voters who go to polling places.

The Democratic presidential primary tops the ballot for many voters in California and 13 other states holding primaries on Super Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has consistently led recent polls in California, but is facing a surge from former Vice President Joe Biden. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also actively campaigning for votes on Super Tuesday.

In Sonoma County, the 3rd District supervisorial contest and the big-money campaign over SMART’s bid for early renewal of its quarter-cent sales tax are drawing the most attention.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a three-term incumbent whose district covers central Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, faces former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, a one-term councilman who represents her strongest challenge since she won office in 2008. Two other incumbents — Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins — are also facing challenges, from Sonoma City Councilman David Cook and electrical engineer Michael Hilber, respectively.

The battle over Measure I, which would renew a sales tax that subsidizes Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, is the most expensive in Sonoma County history. Just over a week before the election, the two warring camps had spent nearly $2.8 million to sway voters.

While voters’ mailboxes have been jammed with fliers touting and attacking Measure I, there are other races that will be decided Tuesday.

Four state legislators and two members of Congress are also on the ballot in Sonoma County, along with five school bond measures totaling $84 million and a $1.8 million school parcel tax.

In Mendocino County, three seats on the Board of Supervisors and seven ballot measures are at stake Tuesday. In Lake County, three seats on the Board of Supervisors and one ballot measure will be decided.