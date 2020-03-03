Subscribe

Petaluma house fire displaces three people, multiple pets

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 9:49AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Three people were displaced by a house fire in east Petaluma Monday, and while no one was home when it ignited, emergency personnel rescued several dogs, cats and snakes during the response.

A resident living in a neighborhood near Petaluma Municipal Airport called 911 shortly after noon when a heavy fire broke out on Redwood Circle, the Petaluma Fire Department said in a statement.

A small dog was discovered during an initial search of the house, and was taken outside to safety, officials said. First responders also saved multiple large snakes housed in a cage, two cats and three more dogs that had fled to the backyard.

Firefighters took an aggressive approach and called in additional units to try and minimize damage, officials said. A ladder truck crew cut holes in the roof to help push out heat and smoke.

About half of the house was damaged by the fire, although the rest of the property sustained smoke damage, prompting building department and fire inspectors to declare the house uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials suspect the blaze started on the outside of the home and was fueled by the high winds gusting through the area.

Because Petaluma Fire needed such a heavy response to put out the fire, units from Rancho Adobe, Cal Fire, Sonoma Valley and North Bay fire agencies handled routine calls until local crews returned.

The three residents displaced by the fire were given resources for clothing and a place to stay until the home is repaired, officials said. The fire caused roughly $100,000 in damage.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine