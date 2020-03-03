County search and rescue team looking for Petaluma boy

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials were searching Tuesday for a missing boy last seen Monday night at his house west of Petaluma.

Santiago Barros, 9, was last seen Monday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. at his home in the 400 block of Marty Lane, off Eastman Lane. Barros was discovered missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday by his father, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Barros was last seen wearing blue and green pajamas. Barros is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 70 pounds, and has long blond hair and brown eyes.

A Sonoma County Search and Rescue team was dispatched to the area to conduct a search for Barros.

Barros may be in his mother’s care, Autumn Stone, officials said.

If anyone has any information on either Stone or Barros’ whereabouts or have seen them, they should contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center at 565-2121 or 911.