Editorial: Argus-Courier recommendations in the March primary election

Here are the Argus-Courier’s recommendations for Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SONOMA COUNTY

Measure G: Sonoma County fire protection tax — Yes

Measure G promises to combine some of the 38 fire districts, volunteer companies and municipal departments, while adding firefighters, improving training, upgrading equipment and reducing emergency response times.

Measure I: Extension of SMART sales tax — Yes

SMART is a long-term investment for the North Bay, and its success is a necessity — for environmental reasons and economic reasons. A little more than two years after restoring passenger rail to the North Bay, SMART’s weekday ridership is growing steadily, trains are running every 30 minutes during commute hours, and service extends to Larkspur, where riders can catch a ferry across the bay.

FEDERAL

U.S. Congress, 2nd District — Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman does a good job representing a vast district, stretching from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border. He is one of the most liberal members of the House, and he represents one of the bluest districts in the nation’s bluest state.

CALIFORNIA

Assembly, 10th District — Marc Levine

An upstart Marc Levine unseated a well-known and heavily funded incumbent in the 2012 election. Over four Assembly terms, he has emphasized his independence while demonstrating a knack for introducing bills that make big headlines but not much impact. His experience and seasoning set him apart in this year’s election.