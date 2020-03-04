Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county voters back Sanders

Voters in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties were “feeling the Bern” again in early returns as they backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over invigorated former Vice President Joe Biden in the California primary, one of 14 state elections on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, who swept all three North Coast counties in the 2016 Democratic primary, held 27% of the vote in Sonoma County late Tuesday with early mail-in ballots counted. Biden trailed with 12% and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg had 21%.

In Mendocino County, Sanders had 42% of the vote with 39% of precincts counted. Biden had 9% and Bloomberg had 13%. In Lake County, Sanders and Bloomberg each had 23% while Biden trailed with 15% with a quarter of precincts counted.

Statewide, the self-described democratic socialist Sanders held 29% with a third of precincts reporting, topping Biden, with 19% of the vote, and Bloomberg, with 18%.

Biden came into Super Tuesday with momentum from his big win in South Carolina on Saturday, followed by endorsements from Democrats Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, all dropouts from the once crowded race.

Theresa Pisani of Camp Meeker said she voted for Sanders — as she did four years ago — because he took no campaign funds from major donors and was beholden to no special interests.

“He’s real. He’s for the people,” she said. “He’s the one who’s bringing the young people out to the polls. They want change; they want progress.”

Dee Woicicki of Occidental said she cast a ballot for Biden because he made a good vice president under Barack Obama for eight years. “I think he makes the most sense,” she said. “He’s a moderate. He would do a great job.”

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, whose district covers the North Coast, said he knew Sanders had strong support in the dark blue region. “It looks like a two-person race now,” Huffman said, expressing admiration for the strength of Biden’s Super Tuesday rebound.