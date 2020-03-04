SMART sales tax extension to fund rail transit in North Bay losing in early returns

The North Bay’s 2½-year-old commuter rail system appeared to be headed for a runaway defeat on Tuesday following the most expensive election campaign in the region’s history, with initial returns showing SMART failed to convince voters to renew its sales tax.

The first voting results based on early mail-in ballots showed 52% of voters in Sonoma and Marin counties opposed Measure I, a proposed 30-year extension of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s current quarter-cent tax. The tax measure requires a two-thirds majority across the two counties to pass.

“To get two-thirds is really, really hard, even if you’re selling apple pie,” said San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips, a SMART board member. “If it doesn’t pass, there will be some really hard questions for the board, and we’ll have to make tough decisions as to whether or not we’re going to reduce operating expenses.”

SMART, which voters approved in 2008 with 70% support, is seeking early renewal of the tax to refinance rising debt payments tied to the $653 million construction of its initial 43-mile line. The rail agency extended service another 2 miles from San Rafael to Larkspur and added a station in downtown Novato in December, and also launched an expanded train schedule at the start of the year.

Approval of the Measure I would guarantee SMART’s primary revenue stream into 2059, helping the rail agency save an estimated $12 million per year toward maintaining current service, according to SMART. It would also provide the operating dollars needed to help secure grant funds to extend the line north to Healdsburg and Cloverdale once the agency delivers service to Windsor, which it expects to do by the end of 2021.

Without the early renewal, the tax will expire in 2029 and agency officials say they will need to begin slashing as much as $9 million from the annual budget later this year, resulting in cuts to service and SMART’s 200-person workforce. Rejecting the ballot measure, they warn, would slow the completion of its planned 70-mile line from Larkspur to Cloverdale and could threaten the future of the train, which launched service in August 2017.

Tyler Poston, 33, of Santa Rosa said he voted in favor of the train in 2008 but against it this time around. SMART was too expensive the one time he rode it to San Rafael, he said, and the agency has failed to meet several pledges from its original tax measure, including completion of the system.

“It just seems like they keep missing the mark with a lot of stuff,” Poston said. “It’s a 30-year tax. That’s a whole mortgage, right? A 30-year tax is a lot of time for them to go belly up and we’re still eating it. I just don’t really want to pay for it.”

Seif Halawah, 21, of Santa Rosa, said he ignored the flurry of campaign mailers and television and radio advertisements trying to sway his vote the past two months, and supported Measure I.

“I’m all about making the environment cleaner, and I feel like public transportation needs to be improved upon because we’re not very good about it here. I don’t see a negative to improving it,” he said.

Measure I quickly became one of the most polarizing political clashes in the region, as well as the most expensive ballot measure in North Bay history. The two well-funded campaigns combined to raise more than $3 million in contributions, with the opposition group outspending the pro-campaign almost 2-to-1. The totals shattered the region’s prior record for fundraising on a ballot measure of about $1 million in donations.